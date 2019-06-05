Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Wednesday that Senate Republicans are eyeing a $10 increase in vehicle registration fees as part of a broader transportation package that could also include title fee raises and steps toward tolling.
But he said an increased fee for heavy trucks has "fallen by the wayside a little bit" and repealing the minimum markup on gasoline is off the table, which Gov. Tony Evers proposed as a means to offset his planned 8-cents-per-gallon gas tax increase.
Fitzgerald's comments Wednesday afternoon came after he met with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, as well as the Senate Republican caucus to continue road funding discussions ahead of the budget committee's planned meeting Thursday to take up those issues.
Evers' budget included a gas tax hike as well as a measure to again index it to the consumer price index beginning in spring 2020. He also sought to raise the registration fee for heavy trucks and the fee for transferring or obtaining an original vehicle title, among other things.
But Fitzgerald said Wednesday that raising the gas tax by the amount Evers proposed would mean the state is "relying too heavily on that revenue steam."
"We're trying figure out if there's other places that we can do this instead of just at the pump all the time," the Juneau Republican said.
Fitzgerald said Senate Republicans are reviewing the list of megaprojects, local projects and others that are in the queue statewide as part of their considerations surrounding fee increases and bonding levels.
The possible $10 registration fee increase would raise fees from $75 to $85. Additionally, Fitzgerald said Senate Republicans wanted to collect the hybrid vehicle fee, which would generate around $10 million.
He added that tolling is still part of the discussion, but lawmakers are "trying to articulate exactly what we think we need to do to" keep it in the budget.
While he didn't say how much Senate Republicans were looking at borrowing for road projects, Fitzgerald pledged the state would be "significantly lower on bonding than what we have been in the past."
On repealing the minimum markup on gasoline, he said he doesn't "see the momentum for it" because it's unclear how it would impact the state's more rural areas.
He pointed to the single Piggly Wiggly in Juneau, saying if that store would be "directly affected and goes out of business, whether it's minimum markup or not, guess who's going to get blamed? Me."
"We need a grocery story in Juneau, so that's part of that equation," he said.
Fitzgerald's comments came after some Republican senators today unveiled their plan to spend $134 million in one-time money for local road aids, a proposal Fitzgerald and Vos said today should be looked at outside of the transportation budget.