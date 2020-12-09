Senate Republicans considering COVID-19 bills, but passage before end of the year remains unlikely

Both legislative leaders have been meeting in recent weeks with Gov. Tony Evers, who has asked for an urgent response with regard to COVID-19-related measures to ensure that the state doesn't see a lapse in efforts such as testing and contact tracing. Any unused federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds are set to expire at the end of the month, while Evers estimated the state will need $466 million in the first quarter of next year in order to maintain existing state measures.

Evers has proposed a roughly $541 million package, while Vos has laid out one worth $100 million. In addition, LeMahieu has proposed using some of the state’s surplus medical assistance funds to address pandemic needs, but Evers called the proposal “unacceptable” last week.

Evers said this week he still hopes to reach a bipartisan solution with the GOP-led Legislature before the end of the year, but some items in the proposal by Assembly Republicans could face an uphill battle, including measures to essentially force in-person classes at schools by the end of January, with exceptions, and require a two-thirds vote by school boards to approve online instruction. School boards would have to vote to approve online courses every two weeks.

The GOP legislation also would require most state employees to return to their place of work by the the end of next month.