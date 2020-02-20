Senate Republicans approve tax cut legislation

A Republican-led $250 million tax plan swiftly passed the Senate Thursday morning following an overnight delay to the vote by Democratic members.
The proposal, which passed along party lines, would reduce the average taxpayer’s income tax bill by $106, as well as a $45 million cut to personal property taxes paid by businesses and another $100 million toward paying down state debt.
The Assembly is slated to vote on the legislation Thursday, in what is likely the chamber's final session of the year. The Senate is expected to meet again next month.
Following a heated debate on the bill Wednesday, Democrats objected to the legislation, which temporarily blocked the Senate from voting on the matter until Thursday.
Democrats have criticized the legislation, which does not include Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to spend some of the state’s $452 million surplus tax revenue to increase education funding and lower property taxes.
Evers hasn’t said whether he’ll support the legislation, although his spokeswoman said he told Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, “he’ll be as open to Republicans’ tax bill as Republicans have been about passing his education plan.”
"I know there are Republicans concerned about the high price tag of their own unsustainable tax bill that shortchanges our rainy day fund," Evers tweeted Wednesday. "My plan invests in our kids and property tax relief. There’s still time to do the right thing."
Following the vote, Fitzgerald said he felt his conversation with Evers on the tax cut was genuine and he hopes to see him sign it. He also ruled out the possibility of incorporating education spending into the tax plan.
"It just doesn't seem feasible right now to try to make that happen," Fitzgerald said, adding that Evers will likely have extra revenue in next year's budgeting process.
"You could probably cut a deal at that point," Fitzgerald said.
The Republican proposal would provide a cut for about 64% of income tax filers, or about 2 million people.
Single filers would see an average tax cut of $106. The average tax cut for married couples would be $145 while the average cut for all other filers would be about $81. Individuals earning more than about $120,000 and married couples earning more than about $144,000 would not be eligible for the tax cut.