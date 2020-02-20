Senate Republicans approve tax cut legislation

A Republican-led $250 million tax plan swiftly passed the Senate Thursday morning following an overnight delay to the vote by Democratic members.

The proposal, which passed along party lines, would reduce the average taxpayer’s income tax bill by $106, as well as a $45 million cut to personal property taxes paid by businesses and another $100 million toward paying down state debt.

The Assembly is slated to vote on the legislation Thursday, in what is likely the chamber's final session of the year. The Senate is expected to meet again next month.

Following a heated debate on the bill Wednesday, Democrats objected to the legislation, which temporarily blocked the Senate from voting on the matter until Thursday.

Democrats have criticized the legislation, which does not include Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to spend some of the state’s $452 million surplus tax revenue to increase education funding and lower property taxes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Evers hasn’t said whether he’ll support the legislation, although his spokeswoman said he told Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, “he’ll be as open to Republicans’ tax bill as Republicans have been about passing his education plan.”