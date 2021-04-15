Senate Republican leader: No marijuana, but tax cuts possible

The state Senate's top Republican, Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, closed the door to legalizing medical or recreational marijuana in Wisconsin in the foreseeable future, but said Republicans will seek to at least hold the line, or possibly cut taxes, during the upcoming state budget negotiations.

LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said Senate Republicans do not have the votes to be able to pass any marijuana legislation on their own, driving a stake through another one of Gov. Tony Evers' signature policy goals for the state budget process.

"We have some societal concerns," LeMahieu said. "We don't' have support from the caucus. We don't have 17 votes."

LeMahieu said the discussion around medicinal marijuana needs to start at the federal level, since the drug is still on the list of federally controlled substances. He said he's not comfortable with Wisconsin becoming a "rogue state" legalizing it beforehand without federal blessing.