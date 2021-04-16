Senate Republican leader: No legal marijuana, but tax cuts possible

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday closed the door to legalizing medical or recreational marijuana in Wisconsin in the foreseeable future, but said Republicans will seek to hold the line, or possibly cut taxes, during the upcoming state budget negotiations.
LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said Senate Republicans do not have the votes to pass any marijuana legislation on their own, driving a stake through another one of Gov. Tony Evers’ signature policy goals for the state budget process.
“We have some societal concerns,” LeMahieu said. “We don’t have support from the caucus. We don’t have 17 votes” — which would be a majority of the Senate where Republicans hold a 21-12 advantage.
LeMahieu said the discussion around medicinal marijuana needs to start at the federal level because the drug is still on the list of federally controlled substances. He said he’s not comfortable with Wisconsin becoming a “rogue state,” legalizing it beforehand without federal blessing. Seventeen states, including neighboring Michigan and Illinois, have legalized recreational marijuana.
LeMahieu repeated the opposition the Republican budget committee co-chairs have expressed toward Evers’ quest to expand Medicaid, a proposal that would usher in $1.6 billion to the state over two years.
LeMahieu said Republicans are still interested in holding the line on tax levels and potentially even cutting taxes, specifically through reductions in income tax or eliminating personal property taxes for small businesses.
Republicans on Wednesday sent nearly a dozen bills to Evers outlining how to distribute more than $3 billion in stimulus funding, one of which would cut property taxes by $1 billion, equating to a 10% cut for each property owner.
Evers is likely to veto those bills. If he does, LeMahieu said it’s unlikely Republicans would seek such a tax change in the state budget.
“Now is certainly not a time to raise taxes like the governor proposed in his budget,” LeMahieu said. “When we get into the budget, assuming the governor vetoes that (property tax) bill, I think we’ll probably be looking more at ongoing changes to tax law.”
Of course, any changes to tax law would need to be approved by the state Assembly, and the two chambers may not see eye to eye. It’s also unclear whether Evers would approve of a tax cut in the state budget.
‘Rocky start’
LeMahieu, who is new to the position of majority leader, having replaced longtime Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, said he got off to a “rocky start” with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, during debate over a COVID-19 relief bill.
“Being a new leader, maybe there was a little rocky start, but I think we definitely have the same goals in mind and same priorities for the state of Wisconsin,” LeMahieu said.
LeMahieu and the state Senate ended up striking a deal with Evers on a relief bill that would have guaranteed Medicaid covers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and ensured that SeniorCare, the state’s prescription drug discount program for seniors, would cover vaccinations. It also kept a measure allowing college students to satisfy course requirements by volunteering to assist with COVID-19-related work.
The bill scrapped a number of provisions supported by Assembly Republicans that Evers opposed: a prohibition on local health officials closing businesses for more than two weeks at a time; a requirement that school boards vote every two weeks on whether to continue all-online learning; and a requirement that the governor submit plans for spending federal COVID-19 aid to the Legislature.
“I felt it important to actually get a COVID bill signed into law,” LeMahieu said. “We worked with the governor trying to find a solution because I thought it was important at that point. The Assembly had some other things they wanted (from the legislation).”
The Senate eventually came to an agreement with the Assembly, and Evers “unfortunately” vetoed the measure, LeMahieu said.
While the Senate and Assembly in past budget cycles have sometimes come to major disagreements, LeMahieu said he’s optimistic about being on the same page with the Assembly this year.
“I’m hopeful and I think, I have no doubt we’ll agree on a budget again this year,” LeMahieu said.
Shining stars: Meet the Madison area's Top Workplaces
Make no mistake about it: The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have left painful scars. But this year’s Top Workplaces project shows that many employees across the Madison region remain resiliently upbeat and are clinging to their workplace cultures, even from a distance.
Celebrate the best of Madison’s local employers and hear top executives explain how they create and maintain their cultures of growth.
This year’s winners run the gamut from dentistry to financial institutions and engineering to software developers and many more.
Survey feedback from employees is the sole basis for determining Top Workplaces. And that feedback serves as the ultimate test of how employers are responding in the age of COVID.
This year’s top-ranked large organization, with about 590 Madison-area employees, UW Credit Union has made diversity a priority during the past few years.
Exact Sciences, which rose from a small operation to a growing force in cancer diagnostics, thrives on a workplace culture fueled by innovation, teamwork and a common enemy.
Teamwork, problem-solving and helping agents find success — however they measure it — drive the workplace culture at First Weber Realtors.
Everyone wants their pre-pandemic lives back, but the crisis revealed the value of Summit Credit Union’s strong culture.
The ability of Kwik Trip employees to manage change was important to the convenience store chain’s success during the past year, as it expanded, rolled out new product offerings and dealt with COVID-19.
Here are the other top-ranked large firms in Top Workplaces 2021, rounding out a diverse mix of some of the area’s bigger employers and featuring a range of benefits that employees are able to tap into.
The Madison-based firm, which develops mass notification software to alert employees at schools, government office and businesses to emergency situations, strives to understand what drives high job satisfaction among its employees.
WPPI Energy president and CEO Mike Peters says communication is vital to the success of the Sun Prairie-based, member-owned operation that serves 51 local electric utilities with wholesale electric power supply, utility technologies and services.
Employees at Madison-based Ascendium Education Group have adopted the values and mission of the organization and appreciate the training that keeps them on the cutting edge.
Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation values humility and customer service in a culture that has buy-in from CEO Steve Jacobson to the newe…
The disruption and chaos inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic tested the stability of First Choice Dental’s workplace culture.
The Top Workplaces winners among midsize companies reflect innovative styles to building corporate cultures that their employees embrace. Here’s a look at the other winners in the mid-size category:
When the pandemic arrived, Horizon Develop Build Manage president and CEO Dan Fitzgerald was certain of one thing: His employee culture, built purposefully and over time, would carry the company through all of the disruption.
When Jack Koziol started InfoSec Institute in Madison in 2004, he felt that workplace culture was nothing more than a corporate buzzword. Seventeen years later, he knows better.
In the past chaos-packed year, revenues dipped for the downtown advertising, design and digital agency — a result of the economic mess created by the pandemic — and the agency had its first layoffs in 20 years, while its staff was scattered to complete work remotely.
Being successful in providing customers with information technology solutions and services starts with a family-centered culture based on fun, gratitude and expertise at AE Business Solutions.
The Sun Prairie-based company, which specializes in servicing and supplying components for heavy-duty, off-highway equipment through 10 service centers in the U.S. and Canada, strives for transparency.
Although winners in the small-company category reflect a variety of missions, they share a common characteristic: They have built strong workplaces that provide stand-out benefits and flexibility. Here are the other winners in the small-company category:
Among this year’s Top Workplaces, employees singled out several companies for their extraordinary efforts in important phases of workplace life, ranging from leadership to transparency.
Businesses that suddenly found themselves in the midst of a pandemic that shattered conventional ways of working quickly discovered that a strong workplace culture was vital to surviving and thriving during the crisis.
We have no idea what the extent of these changes will be or whether this whole notion of “normal” will ever find itself back into our lives.
Jim Nussle, president and CEO of the Credit Union National Association, spoke about what makes CUNA’s culture special.
Kathy Marsh, co-founder and vice chair of Musicnotes, shares her thoughts on the workplace culture at the Madison-based digital sheet music retailer.
Larry Barton, chief executive officer of Strang, talks about creating a strong culture at the Madison-based firm.
To become a Top Workplace, organizations instill in their team members a variety of values and approaches that keep their businesses thriving in the marketplace, their employees engaged and their communities strong.