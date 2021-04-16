Senate Republican leader: No legal marijuana, but tax cuts possible

Republicans on Wednesday sent nearly a dozen bills to Evers outlining how to distribute more than $3 billion in stimulus funding, one of which would cut property taxes by $1 billion, equating to a 10% cut for each property owner.

Evers is likely to veto those bills. If he does, LeMahieu said it’s unlikely Republicans would seek such a tax change in the state budget.

“Now is certainly not a time to raise taxes like the governor proposed in his budget,” LeMahieu said. “When we get into the budget, assuming the governor vetoes that (property tax) bill, I think we’ll probably be looking more at ongoing changes to tax law.”

Of course, any changes to tax law would need to be approved by the state Assembly, and the two chambers may not see eye to eye. It’s also unclear whether Evers would approve of a tax cut in the state budget.

‘Rocky start’

LeMahieu, who is new to the position of majority leader, having replaced longtime Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, said he got off to a “rocky start” with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, during debate over a COVID-19 relief bill.