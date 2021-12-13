Senate Republican elections chair calls on Michael Gableman to wrap up election probe

The Republican chair of the Senate elections committee called on former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman Monday to wrap up the GOP’s probe into Wisconsin's 2020 election "sooner rather than later," saying the repeated questioning of the election's results only serves to sow doubt in democracy and has led to threats against state and local election officials.

Sen. Kathy Bernier, chair of the Senate Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics and a former county elections clerk, said the widely criticized investigation initiated by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also threatens to undermine their own party.

“Mr. Gableman is coming to my county and I will attend that meeting along with my concealed carry permit to be perfectly honest because it keeps jazzing up the people who think they know what they’re talking about, and they don’t," Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said during a panel discussion at the Capitol assailing efforts to "delegitimize" the election and the civil servants who carried it out.

"I think my advice would be to have Mr. Gableman wrap up sooner rather than later, because the longer we keep this up … the more harm we’re going to do for Republicans," Bernier added.