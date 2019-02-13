Senate Republicans Wednesday rejected an attempt to recognize African-American athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick on a Black History Month resolution one day after Republicans in the Assembly did the same.
Senators along party lines turned down the attempt by Democrats, which included the chamber's two black senators, to recognize Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, on a ceremonial resolution recognizing Black History Month and a list of influential African-Americans.
Republican senators, mirroring their counterparts in the Assembly Tuesday, ended up passing a Black History Month resolution striking Kaepernick's name after hours of debate.
"The fact you chose to eliminate a name that was voted on, and agreed upon, by the only African-American legislators in this body is degrading, it’s insulting, it’s infuriating,” said Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, who is black.
The votes came after several Democrats voiced their opposition, and after lengthy speeches from Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, who is black, chastising Republican senators for what she viewed as censorship of African-American lawmakers.
"Who are you to deny our reality?" Taylor said as she referred to what she viewed as glaring racial disparities across the state.
During her time speaking on the Senate floor, she referenced several other Black victims of police-involved shootings she said Kaepernick had stood for in protest.
Senate Republicans did not speak on the measure on the floor.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters Tuesday he objected to including Kaepernick’s name on the Black History Month resolution because it was too controversial. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, added they had objected “for obvious reasons.”
Members of both parties in the Assembly Tuesday compromised by voting unanimously for a Black History Month resolution that struck Kaepernick's name. Assembly members of the Legislative Black Caucus, however, requested their votes be changed to "no." Such a request does not change the official vote tally.
Senate Democrats Wednesday slammed Republican leadership in the Assembly for, in their view, creating a "mess."
Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling warned Republicans their vote against including Kaepernick's name indicated bigger problems in the chamber.
"This place is broken, and today if we go forward with this it breaks a little bit more," Shilling said.
Kaepernick, who was born in Milwaukee, sparked national controversy by kneeling during the playing of the National Anthem at NFL games to protest police brutality and what he sees as oppression of African-Americans. He has also appeared wearing socks that portrayed police officers as pigs.
Taylor during her speech decried such thinking, arguing some of the most significant African-American leaders in U.S. history, such as Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and Malcolm X, were "controversial."
She accused Republican legislators of attempting to decide for African-Americans which forms of protest were acceptable, and asked several Republican senators directly if they’d explain their opposition to the resolution. She received no response.
"Doing the right thing is controversial," Taylor said. "Doing what is right takes courage. Colin Kaepernick showed courage."
The disagreement follows a spat between Assembly lawmakers last year, when a Republican lawmaker had preferred a Black History Month resolution honoring all black residents of Wisconsin rather than a select few honorees. The Assembly eventually passed separate resolutions.
Senators consider GOP tax bill
Meanwhile, Senators Wednesday are also set to consider a Republican tax bill that passed the Assembly Tuesday.
If Senators approve of the plan, it is unlikely to become law due to expressed opposition from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to how the bill is funded.
The Republican plan would provide an average income tax cut of $170 to about 2 million largely middle-class tax filers, and rely on one-time state surplus revenues to finance it.
Republicans touted the plan as a way to give back to middle class taxpayers, while Democrats railed against it as a fiscally irresponsible.
"We've got to continue to nip away at Wisconsin's high taxes," said Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
Their plan would reduce state tax revenues by about $490 million in the second and final year of the next state budget cycle. That includes an ongoing tax reduction of $338 million plus a one-time cost of $152.1 million to account for the timing of the change.
Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Somers, likened the tax cut's financing as unreliable "phantom, future revenue."
Evers and Democrats earlier this month unveiled their own tax plan that mirrors the GOP plan but differs in its funding mechanism. Evers said the plan, which would provide the average taxpayer a cut of $225, will appear in his budget scheduled to be released Feb. 28.
The Democratic plan would reduce state revenue by about $892 million over the next budget cycle, but Democrats have only partially said how they would pay for it.
This story will be updated.