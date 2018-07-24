State Senate President Roger Roth said Tuesday he hoped to bring the chamber back into session this summer to approve state incentives for paper giant Kimberly-Clark, aimed at saving as many as 600 jobs in the Fox Valley.
Kimberly-Clark also signaled a new openness to retaining the jobs if state lawmakers provide the incentives, which are modeled on what was given last year to electronics maker Foxconn.
In a statement Tuesday, Roth said he will "be working with Majority Leader (Scott) Fitzgerald and members to help get the Senate in a position to come back in and pass this important legislation."
That raises the prospect of the state Senate reconvening this year. The chamber adjourned this spring, marking what then appeared to be its close of business for 2018.
"From my perspective, we need to come back in as soon as possible," Roth said in an interview. "If we don't act, jobs will be lost."
Fitzgerald did not initially commit to reconvening the Senate. In a brief statement, Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said he plans to meet next week with GOP senators, Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling and Gov. Scott Walker "to determine the most appropriate and realistic path forward for the Senate."
In January, Kimberly-Clark appeared set, as part of a global restructuring, to close factories in Neenah and Fox Crossing, causing the loss of about 600 jobs.
But a potential breakthrough emerged this week: a new agreement ratified by Kimberly-Clark union workers Monday night could lead to saving jobs at the facility, if paired with state tax incentives.
Roth said the new agreement, which reportedly includes worker concessions, "changes the dynamics" around keeping the plants open.
Kimberly-Clark issued a statement saying with the new agreement, it "will advise the State of Wisconsin that it is now in a position to commit to using the incentives if the proposed legislation is passed and an agreement" is reached with the state's economic-development agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
The state Assembly in February passed a lucrative tax-incentive deal modeled on one given Foxconn to locate near Racine. It would allow Kimberly-Clark to claim tax credits for 17 percent of eligible payroll costs in exchange for retaining jobs in the state.
The state Senate never enacted the measure.
Roth said Tuesday that passing it through the Senate won't be easy -- adding that it may not be able to pass with support from GOP senators only.
"We'll need some Democrats to come to the table," Roth said.
WEDC Secretary Mark Hogan said in a statement Tuesday that the agreement between Kimberly-Clark and the union for workers at the Wisconsin facilities, United Steelworkers, "would ensure the company’s Cold Spring facility remains in operation."
"We look forward to working with the company, Gov. Walker and state legislators to find a path forward to secure Kimberly-Clark’s presence in Wisconsin for decades to come," Hogan said.