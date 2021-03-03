Senate Minority Leader says voters opposed to raising taxes are 'not smart'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I hope that we can focus on the serious issues that were discussed during the taping of this roundtable, and not on my failed attempt at sarcasm, and poor choice of words," Bewley said in a statement. "Lives and livelihoods are at stake and we have to do better than play political 'gotcha' games.”

Also during the panel discussion, Vos said Republicans plan to completely reject Evers' proposed 2021-23 biennial budget and craft their own — similar to what Republicans did two years ago.

"We’re going to throw out his entire budget like we’ve done before," Vos said. "We’ll start from scratch."

Evers' budget includes $1.6 billion in new tax revenue from marijuana, big manufacturers and the wealthy, along with about $600 million in tax cuts.

Vos and LeMahieu also signaled rejections of Evers' budget proposals to increase taxes, legalize marijuana or expand Medicaid, but did express a level of support for broadband expansion and transportation projects.

“I think there are areas that we are going to find common ground," Vos said. "But the first important thing we have to do is realize that our revenues are going to be much more limited."