Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley involved in fatal accident that killed mother, daughter

State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal car crash Friday that led to the deaths of a mother and her 5-year-old daughter, police said.

Bewley, a Democrat from Mason in northwestern Wisconsin who isn't running for reelection, was pulling out of a Lake Superior beach entrance when she crashed into a car driven by 27-year-old Pennsylvania resident Alyssa Ortman, the Ashland Police Department said in a statement. Ortman's car then spun across the highway and hit a vehicle driven by Jodi Munson, 45, of Mason, police said.

Ortman's 5-year-old daughter died at the scene, and Ortman died later at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, according to police.

Bewley was not injured in the crash and no charges have been filed or recommended, though the State Patrol is reconstructing the incident, Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press.

“We’ll be sitting down with them and going over everything as far as determining how it all actually happened,” the paper reported Hagstrom saying. “Then we’ll forward everything to the district attorney for their review because it was a fatal accident.”