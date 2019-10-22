Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he will not hold a formal vote on gun-control legislation during the special session ordered this week by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said Tuesday he has not yet caucused fellow Republicans on the matter, but he expects to gavel in and gavel out the Nov. 7 special session. Under such a move, there would be little to no discussion on the proposed legislation and lawmakers would not have to formally vote, which Evers called for on Monday.
“The support is not there to tackle those two issues,” Fitzgerald said Tuesday following a committee meeting.
During a Monday press event in Milwaukee, Evers called for a special session on bills that would require universal background checks for all firearm purchases in Wisconsin and implement so-called red-flag laws, under which people perceived to be threats must surrender their firearms.
Evers said Monday he wanted Republicans to work with Democrats on the “common-sense” legislation. He also said an up or down vote was necessary so the public could hold lawmakers accountable.
A recent Marquette University Law School poll found 80% of Wisconsinites support expanded background checks — including nearly 70% of gun owners.
Fitzgerald said Tuesday he did not believe the bills to be viable, but rather political posturing by the governor.
“It’s just not going to happen,” he said.
Fitzgerald said he has not yet spoken with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on the matter.
In a Monday statement, Vos said he will not entertain proposals that infringe on constitutional rights.
“A special session call will not change where my Assembly Republican colleagues and I stand on protecting the 2nd Amendment rights of Wisconsin citizens,” Vos said in a statement.