Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said aggressive efforts by House Democrats to push for impeachment inquiries of President Donald Trump could fire up the president's base for the 2020 election.
At a Thursday WisPolitics.com luncheon at the Madison Club, Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, also reiterated his stance on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' executive order for gun-control legislation in a November special session and noted that while many of Evers' cabinet appointments are likely to receive approved from the Senate, he said some may not.
"Wisconsin Trump voters are jazzed up," Fitzgerald said regarding impeachment inquiries by House Democrats. "I don't think there's any two ways of looking at it. They are fired up and they're upset with what's going on. There's a point where they can overplay their hand, and I think they're very close to that."
Looking forward to state Senate races next year, Fitzgerald said he anticipates Republican Dan Kapanke could challenge Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, for the 32nd District. Shilling in 2016 beat Kapanke by a margin of 61 votes.
He also said he believes a Republican candidate could beat Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, in the 10th District or take the 30th District seat belonging to Sen. Dave Hansen, D-Green Bay, if he retires.
Cabinet appointments
Fitzgerald said he continues to caucus with fellow senators on the list of appointees in Evers' cabinet.
So far, only five of the governor's appointed department heads have been approved by the full Senate, despite many making it through committees.
The only cabinet members to receive Senate approval so far are Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld, Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr and Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar.
Fitzgerald said it's likely many remaining secretaries will be approved but added that he "could envision a place where there are people who are not confirmed."
Some of Evers' appointees yet to receive approval include Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman; Department of Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney; Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Melissa Hughes and Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim.
Fitzgerald reiterated statements he made Tuesday that he plans to adjourn the Senate special session ordered by Evers immediately after calling it to order. Doing so would avoid discussion or a vote on either gun-control bill.
Evers called for an up or down vote on both bills — would require universal background checks for all firearm purchases in Wisconsin and implement so-called red-flag laws, under which people perceived to be threats must surrender their firearms — at a Monday event in Milwaukee.The Legislature is not required to vote on the matter.
Proponents of gun-control legislation have often pointed to survey results in recent Marquette Law School Polls, including the most recent, released Wednesday, which found — as with previous polls — that more than 80% of Wisconsinites support both expanded background checks for gun purchases.
In addition, 81% of respondents support so-called "red-flag laws," which would prohibit the possession of a firearm by those who have been deemed by a judge to be a danger to themselves or another person.
In a Thursday radio address, Evers called on residents to contact their legislators before the Nov. 7 special session.
"Members of the Legislature shouldn't be able to ignore 80% of the people in our state, and folks like you should have the chance to hold them accountable if they do," he said. "It's time for members of the Legislature to start listening to the people of our state and get to work on addressing gun violence in Wisconsin."