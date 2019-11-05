Despite a last ditch effort by Gov. Tony Evers' administration to save Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff's job, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said he does not believe Republicans will support the embattled secretary.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the Senate plans to hold debate on Pfaff's nomination to head the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, but added that he doesn't believe Republicans, who hold majority of the Senate, will vote in Pfaff's favor.
"I don't see it," Fitzgerald said.
The Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday on Pfaff's nomination.
While future leadership for DATCP has not been determined if Pfaff is removed, Evers hasn’t ruled out elevating current deputy secretary Randy Romanski to the role of secretary and giving Pfaff Romanski’s job.
Pfaff, who served as deputy administrator for farm programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture under former President Barack Obama and most recently was deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, drew the ire of some Republicans when he criticized the Legislature’s budget committee for failing to release funds for mental health assistance to farmers and their families.
DATCP also has also been under fire for proposed updates to the state’s farm siting regulations. The proposed regulations would update the state’s nearly 14-year-old livestock facility siting rule ATCP 51, which is used by participating local governments to set standards and procedures — focused on setbacks from property, management plans, odor, nutrient and runoff management and manure storage facilities — that must be followed by new or expanding livestock facilities.
On Friday, Fitzgerald told Evers to withdraw Pfaff’s nomination — an action equivalent to firing him — because he doesn’t have the support from his 19-member caucus to confirm him.
Joel Brennan, Evers' administration secretary, on Monday said he was lobbying Senate Republicans to join Democrats on a motion to indefinitely postpone a confirmation vote for Pfaff in an effort to avoid his removal from office.
Brennan didn't say specifically which Republicans he was reaching out to, but said he was working to secure votes from Senate Republicans who approved Pfaff's nomination in committee. That includes Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green; Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon; Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point; Andre Jacque, R-De Pere; and Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls.
A handful of agricultural associations have expressed support for Pfaff's confirmation, including the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association, Dairy Business Association and Wisconsin Cheese Maker Association.
Both Rep. Kind and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, also this week expressed support for Pfaff and urged the Senate to approve his nomination.