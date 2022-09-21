 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes removes 2 law enforcement endorsements

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign has removed the names of two law enforcement officers from a list of endorsements, including one who did not, in fact, back Barnes.

Barnes’ campaign on Thursday released the list of nine endorsements from current and former law enforcement officers. One of them was John Siegel, who was listed as a police captain for the city of La Crosse but who actually works for the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, the conservative website Wisconsin Right Now reported an interview with Siegel in which he said he never endorsed Barnes.

Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel told Wisconsin Public Radio on Monday that it was a mistake “due to a clerical error,” which was corrected on the campaign website Saturday.

The Barnes campaign also removed the name of Racine County Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier. Racine County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. Michael Luell told CBS-58 that while Frazier personally supports Barnes in the U.S. Senate race, officers cannot publicly endorse a candidate, according to federal laws.

McDaniel said Frazier’s name was removed “out of an abundance of caution.”

Barnes is running against Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in a contest that polls show is about even. Johnson campaign spokesperson Alec Zimmerman accused Barnes of “lying about who supports him.”

Siegel is a patrol captain running as a Democrat to replace outgoing La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf. He told WISC-TV he had a brief conversation with a member of the Barnes campaign, but said, “I didn’t ever agree to put my name on anything or be added to a list.”

