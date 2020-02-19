Senate Democrats temporarily block GOP tax cut legislation as Senate approves crime bills

Democrats balked at those potential costs, which come as the state faces a funding shortage to replace the embattled Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls youth prison in northern Wisconsin.

Farm siting

Senate Republican leadership canceled a vote, scheduled for Wednesday, on a bill that would have revamped the process for regulating new or expanding farms by placing authority over future farm siting rule changes in the hands of a new committee with a majority consisting of farm interest groups.

Fitzgerald, said the Senate couldn't vote on the measure Wednesday because the Assembly is still considering last minute changes to the legislation. If the Assembly approves a bill, the Senate could vote on the measure in March.

State Patrol contracts

Senators unanimously approved new Wisconsin State Patrol contracts that would retroactively raise trooper salaries by 9.9%.

The deal covering 370 troopers would boost starting salaries by $6,000 a year and adjust the pay scale for all troopers based on their years of service as part of a move to boost recruitment and retention. The deal is retroactive to the two-year period that ended in July 2019. Troopers will receive a lump sum payment.