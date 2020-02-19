Senate Democrats temporarily block GOP tax cut legislation as Senate approves crime bills

The state Senate capped off one of its last days of the session Wednesday with Democrats temporarily blocking major Republican tax cut legislation while managing to approve a number of other bills that would impose harsher criminal penalties and raise state trooper salaries.
Hours into debate, a procedural move by Democrats delayed the Republican tax legislation until 7:30 a.m. Thursday, while Senate Republican leadership decided on its own to press pause for now on a bill that would change the process for regulating new or expanding farms.
An objection from Democrats blocked the Senate from voting Wednesday on the GOP's $250 million plan that would reduce the average taxpayer's bill by $106, as well as a $45 million cut to personal property taxes paid by businesses and another $100 million toward paying down state debt. Democrats object to the measure, but didn't detail why they sought a temporary delay that will put lawmakers back on the Senate floor early Thursday morning.
The Assembly on Thursday is expected to take up the tax legislation, which does not include Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to spend some of the state’s $452 million surplus tax revenue to increase education funding and lower property taxes. Evers hasn't said whether he'll support the legislation, although his spokeswoman said he told Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, "he'll be as open to Republicans' tax bill as Republicans have been about passing his education plan."
The Republican tax plan would provide a cut for about 64% of income tax filers, or about 2 million people.
"I truly believe this is a tax cut bill that makes sense," Fitzgerald said. "Gov. Evers has not ruled out signing this into law."
Single filers would see an average tax cut of $106. The average tax cut for married couples would be $145 while the average cut for all other filers would be about $81. Individuals earning more than about $120,000 and married couples earning more than about $144,000 would not be eligible for the tax cut.
Senate Republicans said their tax bill was important to continue lowering income taxes, but Democrats countered that the bill neglects Wisconsin's struggling schools in need of increased resources.
"We're supposed to be here to make sure those services are provided, and we're not doing it," said Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee. "This makes absolutely no sense."
Tensions rise
Democrats also objected to a minor bill affecting primary care, delaying its vote until Thursday. Democrats argued a Republican amendment to the bill would allow primary care physicians to discriminate against LGBT individuals in "direct primary care" arrangements, where patients directly pay a fee to doctors for primary care instead of going through insurance. Republicans defended the amendment dropping protection for LGBT individuals in those settings, saying it simply brings the bill into accordance with other doctors' practice codes.
The bill created a stir between Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, who is gay, and Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, who authored the bill in the Senate.
Carpenter called Kapenga a "liar" and a "bigot," after Kapenga defended himself and his bill by explaining the amendment was meant to standardize patient protections with all types of medical professionals.
Cabinet appointments
Senators nearly unanimously approved two more of Evers cabinet secretaries: Preston Cole, secretary of the Department of Natural Resources; and Emilie Amundson, secretary of the Department of Children and Families. Cole was approved 33-0 while Amundson was confirmed 32-1, which Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, voting against without saying why.
The Republican-controlled state Senate has been slow to confirm Evers' cabinet secretaries, but has now managed to confirm most major appointments, including Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca and Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr.
Some of the most contentious cabinet appointments still haven't received Senate confirmation, including Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson and Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim.
Thompson has faced concerns over his role as a lobbyist for the Wisconsin Transportation Development Association, a group that has called for increased funding for roads. Crim has faced questions over her personal record, as well as her ability to streamline her department's regulatory responsibilities.
They may not get the nod at all this year, since the Senate is only planning to meet once more in March.
Crime bills
Senators approved a number of bills that would impose stricter criminal penalties, but could also increase prison populations and significantly increase the cost to run the state's criminal justice system.
The bills would increase penalties for intimidating a victim of domestic abuse; revoke parole, probation or extended supervision if a person commits a crime while serving his or her sentence; expand the types of juvenile crimes that can result in incarceration; and bar offenders serving time for certain violent crimes from being released on parole or extended supervision.
Another bill yet to be approved in the Assembly would impose a 30-day mandatory minimum term of incarceration for vehicle theft, for knowingly being a passenger in a stolen vehicle or for removing a part of a vehicle.
The Department of Corrections estimated the bill that would revoke parole, probation or extended supervision for offenders who commit further crimes would cost $55 million in the first year and $156 million in the second year and every year thereafter. The department also said the bill would lead to requiring two new state prisons to house new inmates. Building just one new prison could cost upwards of $350 million.
Democrats balked at those potential costs, which come as the state faces a funding shortage to replace the embattled Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls youth prison in northern Wisconsin.
Farm siting
Senate Republican leadership canceled a vote, scheduled for Wednesday, on a bill that would have revamped the process for regulating new or expanding farms by placing authority over future farm siting rule changes in the hands of a new committee with a majority consisting of farm interest groups.
Fitzgerald, said the Senate couldn't vote on the measure Wednesday because the Assembly is still considering last minute changes to the legislation. If the Assembly approves a bill, the Senate could vote on the measure in March.
State Patrol contracts
Senators unanimously approved new Wisconsin State Patrol contracts that would retroactively raise trooper salaries by 9.9%.
The deal covering 370 troopers would boost starting salaries by $6,000 a year and adjust the pay scale for all troopers based on their years of service as part of a move to boost recruitment and retention. The deal is retroactive to the two-year period that ended in July 2019. Troopers will receive a lump sum payment.
The agreement was reached after a previous deal, costing about twice as much, was rejected by Republican legislative leaders. Under that rejected plan, starting salaries would have increased as much as 20%. Under the new deal, all troopers will get a 2% raise. It will also reduce when a trooper is eligible for top scale pay from 10 years to seven years.
The contract now goes to the Assembly which was to give it final approval Thursday.
Body cams
On a voice vote, the Senate approved a bill that would allow the public to access police body camera footage in most cases. The bill also would require law enforcement agencies to keep body camera footage for at least 120 days, or even more in certain situations, such as an incident involving someone's death.
Under the bill, which does not require the use of body cameras, body camera footage is presumed to be accessible to the public, with only certain exceptions, such as if the body camera footage involves a minor or victims of a sensitive or violent crime.
The bill has received support from open records advocates and some law enforcement groups.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.