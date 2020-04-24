Senate Democrats elect Janet Bewley to leadership role

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senate Democrats have elected Assistant Democratic Leader Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, as the chamber's new leader.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Bewley was selected by Senate Democrats Friday in a virtual election. In addition, Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, was elected as the new Assistant Democratic Leader.

“I am excited to work with my colleagues in the Senate in this new role, especially in light of the current COVID-19 crisis," Bewley said in a statement. "Senate Democrats will continue to champion the values and ideals of Wisconsin’s hardworking families across the state, from Milwaukee to Port Wing. This is a stressful time for our state and now more than ever, we need to fight for the small businesses, communities, and families that are feeling the brunt of this pandemic."

Both Bewley and Ringhand were elected to the Assembly in 2010 and, in 2014, they were elected to the Senate.

“I want to be helpful as we move forward and reestablish a sense of normalcy in Wisconsin," Ringhand said in a statement. “Right now, the most important thing for everyone is to continue to practice safety measures so we can open up as soon as possible."

Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, announced Tuesday she would step down as the Senate Democratic leader later in the week.

Shilling announced earlier this month that she would not seek another term this fall to spend more time with family after serving two decades in the Legislature. She will continue to serve the remainder of her term on the 32nd Senate District seat.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.