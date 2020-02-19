Senate Democrats block action on GOP tax cut plan, health care bill following heated debate

Senate Democrats Wednesday blocked votes on Republicans’ $250 million income tax cut plan and a separate health care bill following a heated floor debate that culminated in one member calling another “a bigot.”
The comment came after Democrats sought to make changes to a GOP-backed amendment to the bill that they argued would discriminate against LGBTQ individuals and others.
But the chamber did pass a series of bills seeking to combat the state's opioid epidemic and set tougher criminal penalties as part of a wide-ranging calendar that was sandwiched in between two days of floor periods in the state Assembly.
The action largely centered around previously passed Assembly bills, most of which are now on their way to Gov. Tony Evers' desk following approval from the Senate — save for the health care bill, which covers direct primary care.
That legislation defines direct primary care — or those who pay a monthly fee to a doctor to get care rather than going through insurance — into state law. It stalled during passage after a series of Democrats decried an amendment they said would allow primary caregivers to deny health care coverage on the basis of national origin, sexual orientation and more.
Democratic Sen. Tim Carpenter, who is gay, joined his colleagues in objecting to the language and later in the debate sparred with GOP Sen. Chris Kapenga, the bill's author, over its intent. The two traded accusations that the other was impugning their integrity.
Calling the Delafield Republican "a bigot," Carpenter angrily shot at him: "You’re a liar, just like you lied on the Tesla bill."
Kapenga countered Carpenter was misinterpreting his intentions and construing "a story that is a lie" surrounding the language. Republicans say the language would align the bill text with other doctors' practice codes.
That bill and the GOP tax cut plan — which would cut income taxes by $106 annually for average filers, implement a $45 million personal property tax cut for businesses and direct $100 million toward paying down debt — are going to be taken up again Thursday morning.
The Assembly is planning to also pass the tax proposal later in the day during its final floor session.
Other measures
After the tense exchange over the direct primary care bill, the Senate continued on with much of its calendar, including passing four bills from Republican Rep. John Nygren's HOPE (Heroin Opiate Prevention and Education) agenda.
Those ranged from measures to train county jailers in administering Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of a heroin overdose, to covering peer recovery coach services — or individuals who aid those in treatment or recovery from mental illness or a substance use disorder — under the Medical Assistance program.
The legislation — including two additional HOPE bills that weren't on Wednesday's Senate agenda — cleared the Assembly in January and passed this week via voice vote.
Senators also approved five bills from the Republican "Tougher on Crime" push, including measures to expand the types of crimes juveniles could be incarcerated for to include actions that would be felonies if committed by adults; bar individuals who commit certain violent crimes from being discharged early from probation; and make it a felony to try to intimidate a victim in a domestic abuse crime.
The bills, which passed the Assembly last week, are likely to face opposition from Evers, who has advocated for halving the state's prison population, if they make it to his desk. Evers and Democrats last month put forth their own plan focused on nonviolent offenders, including a measure to set incarceration limits for certain supervision violations — though the measures haven't gone anywhere yet.
Critics have slammed the measures as too costly and a potential strain on the state’s crowded prison system, which operated at 133% capacity through mid-2018.
Senators also passed a number of other crime-focused bills including one seeking to curb auto theft by upping penalties, which cleared the chamber along party lines, and another to create two new grant programs for law enforcement officials, which received unanimous support.
Lawmakers also signed off via voice vote on a bipartisan bill surrounding the storage and release of police body camera video. The legislation, backed by open records advocates and law enforcement groups, wouldn't require that police wear the cameras but instead it would set parameters over footage that's captured.
Those three bills now head to the state Assembly.
Lawmakers were also poised to consider one controversial bill that was pulled from the calendar at the last minute.
The plan would alter how and where factory farmers would gain the go-ahead to open or expand their operations by transferring the regulation of factory farm siting out of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
The legislation, which has yet to pass the Assembly, would give power to a new nine-member review board that would include five members from agriculture groups to advise the agency on potential changes, among other things.
