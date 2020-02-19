Senate Democrats block action on GOP tax cut plan, health care bill following heated debate

Lawmakers also signed off via voice vote on a bipartisan bill surrounding the storage and release of police body camera video. The legislation, backed by open records advocates and law enforcement groups, wouldn't require that police wear the cameras but instead it would set parameters over footage that's captured.

Those three bills now head to the state Assembly.

Lawmakers were also poised to consider one controversial bill that was pulled from the calendar at the last minute.

The plan would alter how and where factory farmers would gain the go-ahead to open or expand their operations by transferring the regulation of factory farm siting out of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The legislation, which has yet to pass the Assembly, would give power to a new nine-member review board that would include five members from agriculture groups to advise the agency on potential changes, among other things.

