Senate Democratic leader Jennifer Shilling won't seek re-election

The top Democrat in the Wisconsin state Senate won't return to the chamber after this year.

Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling announced Thursday she won't seek re-election to the body come fall, where she's served as the caucus' Democratic leader since 2015 over the course of Republican Gov. Scott Walker's final term and the start of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' time in office.

The La Crosse Democrat said the decision comes because it's "time to put my family first" noting time with her school-aged sons "is fading."

“I do not leave with regrets, I leave with wonder — wonder about the future, about what will be," she said in a statement. "Wonder about what lies ahead, and a wonder of new ways that I will continue to be able to serve my community, and others."

The news was first reported by WisPolitics.com on Thursday.

Shilling has spent two decades serving in the state Legislature, including 10 years in the state Assembly, before winning a special election in August 2011 for state Senate.