Senate Dem leader: Voters who don't back local tax increases are 'not smart'

The Wisconsin Senate Democratic leader said voters who don’t support existing opportunities for increasing their local taxes are "not smart” as she advocated for a budget measure from Gov. Tony Evers that would let officials hike the sales tax if approved via referendum.
The comments, from Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, came during a Wisconsin Counties Association virtual round-table event in which she advocated for finding new funding streams for locals while her Republican counterparts rejected Evers’ measure to let counties and some municipalities up their sales tax by an additional 0.5% if voters signed off.
But in the minutes after the pre-taped discussion aired Wednesday morning, Bewley released a statement urging lawmakers and others to “focus on the serious issues that were discussed … and not on my failed attempt at sarcasm, and poor choice of words.”
The statement followed an hour-long discussion that centered on Evers' $91 billion budget, including the local sales tax plan that Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu panned, with Vos calling it "dead on arrival" and that it was "never going to happen."
But Bewley, whose district includes parts of 11 different counties in northern Wisconsin, at multiple points in the hour-long discussion called for granting those governments additional powers to raise new revenue as expenses for out-of-home placements for children and other areas are "skyrocketing."
"We can't blame increased road expenses, deferred maintenance, floods on Democrats spending too much money," Bewley said. "We can't do that."
Citing the lack of a paid ambulance service in four towns in Ashland County, Bewley acknowledged voters would likely shoot down a referendum to raise their revenues.
Vos then asked: "So if the voters turn it down, doesn't that mean they don't support what you're advocating for?"
Bewley countered: "Perhaps that means that they're not smart, you know?"
"Sometimes we have to do things that allow them the ability, we as the state have to do things that are part of the state's responsibly that should not always be linked to one group," she added. "If they can't provide it, don't we have some collective responsibility to help those communities that depend on volunteer emergency services?"
Vos asked Bewley if she wanted to rethink her comment.
"I disagree with people a lot but I don't think people who disagree with me are dumb," he said. "You basically said your constituents are dumb who disagree with you."
Bewley declined to do so. But in her follow-up statement Wednesday morning, she said her response was sarcastic and in reference to Vos' previous comments commending Walworth County, where voters chose to enact the extra 0.5% sales tax already allowed under state law, raising their tax to 5.5%, and funneled that money toward offsetting their local property taxes.
"What I should have said, is that the voters of Walworth County are not smarter than the voters in my district, and that there’s no good way to deal with a system that forces people to go to referendum in order to pay for essential services, such as having an ambulance come when you call for help," she said.
Budget path
In the days after Evers unveiled his budget, Vos and LeMahieu dismissed it as a liberal wish list but stopped short of saying they'd rewrite the entire document and start from the base budget as they did two years ago.
But Vos, R-Rochester, committed to doing so during the WCA panel.
“We’re going to do a better job," he said. "We’re going to throw out his entire budget like we’ve done before. We’ll start from scratch. We will end up building a budget that focuses on our priorities and the ones of the state of Wisconsin, not re-litigating things that have clearly proven to be successful or are incredibly divisive."
Vos also pledged the state wouldn't "raise any new revenues," by accepting the federal Medicaid expansion dollars, legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana, raising taxes broadly and more.
Evers' budget would increase spending by nearly 10% over the biennium.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, noted Evers didn't anticipate the more aspirational parts of his plan would get traction in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
"But he's using the bully pulpit to get attention on these issues of a Wisconsin the way it could be," he added.
LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, signaled much of the Democratic governor's transportation framework could remain intact in the next two-year spending plan.
"I think the part of the budget that might potentially be closest to how the governor introduced it might be transportation, since there are no revenue uppers," he said.
Evers' budget doesn't include a proposed gas tax hike, as his plan two years ago did.