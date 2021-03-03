Senate Dem leader: Voters who don't back county sales tax increases are 'not smart'

Bewley declined to do so. But in her follow-up statement Wednesday morning, she said her response was sarcastic and in reference to Vos' previous comments commending Walworth County, where voters chose to enact the extra 0.5% sales tax already allowed under state law, raising their tax to 5.5%, and funneled that money toward offsetting their local property taxes.

"What I should have said, is that the voters of Walworth County are not smarter than the voters in my district, and that there’s no good way to deal with a system that forces people to go to referendum in order to pay for essential services, such as having an ambulance come when you call for help," she said.

Budget path

In the days after Evers unveiled his budget, Vos and LeMahieu dismissed it as a liberal wish list but stopped short of saying they'd rewrite the entire document and start from the base budget as they did two years ago.

But Vos, R-Rochester, committed to doing so during the WCA panel.