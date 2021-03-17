Senate committees take up discussion on several of Tony Evers' cabinet heads still awaiting confirmation

Evers' appointments waiting longer

Under state rules, cabinet secretaries are appointed by the governor, but the Senate provides final approval. Confirmation is largely seen as symbolic — cabinet secretaries can still serve without confirmation — but it can serve as a political weapon if lawmakers threaten to oust cabinet members or hold up confirmation over grievances with the administration.

Information provided by the Legislative Reference Bureau dating back to 1987 shows that on average, Evers' appointments have waited longer on Senate confirmation votes than those under other recent governors. Some of former Gov. Scott Walker's appointments saw confirmation votes during his first month in office, similar to Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle's appointments.

It wasn't until October 2019, more than 250 days after Evers took office, that the first few of his cabinet appointees received confirmation votes. Former Gov. Scott McCallum also waited at least 200 days until his first department head was confirmed, according to the bureau.