Senate committee advances some GOP election bills, but others remain stalled

Other election-related bills won't come up for a vote in the committee without significant changes, Bernier said.

"We have to take into consideration unintended consequences," Bernier said. "I don't care that the governor's going to veto the bills. I'm going to make sure that if I vote yes on something, it's something I can defend and support, whether this year, next year or under the next governor, whoever that will be. I am not going to pass through bad legislation thinking it's going to get vetoed, and hoping that it does get vetoed."

Bernier said she has fundamental issues with some of the election bills. She said some bills have provisions that should be combined together, as well, making them premature for a floor vote. She said the committee process so far has been "extraordinarily painful."

Bernier said she has felt pressured by her Republican colleagues to prematurely push forward the election bills, which she said have a number of problems that need ironing out. Her disagreement with her colleagues erupted into a rare public spat with Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who called on her earlier this week to advance all the Senate's election-related bills for a May floor vote.