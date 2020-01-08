Senate committee advances bill to regulate firefighting foam, rejects further limits on PFAS

Wisconsin’s first legislation targeting hazardous “forever chemicals” cleared a Senate committee Wednesday.
The Senate’s GOP-led natural resources committee voted 3-2 along party lines to advance a bill restricting the use of firefighting foam containing a class of synthetic compounds known as PFAS.
The bill, authored by Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, would limit where firefighters and others could test or train with foams containing highly fluorinated compounds known as PFAS, which have been found in drinking water across the state, including Madison’s.
It would allow the use of such foam only in emergency fire response or in testing areas that the Department of Natural Resources determines have “appropriate containment, treatment, and disposal measures.”
A companion bill won committee approval last month in the Assembly.
Sen. Mark Miller and Sen. Dave Hansen, the committee’s two Democratic members, said the industry-backed bill doesn’t go far enough.
The committee voted along party lines to reject their amendment that would have granted government agencies more power to regulate PFAS, created new staff positions and allocated more than $982,000 for monitoring and enforcement.
You have free articles remaining.
The amendment contained provisions of the CLEAR Act, which would also have required the DNR to establish enforcement standards for PFAS in air, water and soil and to hold polluters responsible for cleanup.
Miller, of Monona, complained that Republicans who control the committee have refused to hold a hearing on the CLEAR Act, which had support from environmental groups and the DNR but has been opposed by industrial groups.
“We have a serious problem in Wisconsin and I do not think the bill before us … comes anywhere close to being able to protect our communities,” Miller said. “Wherever you look for it, it’s showing up.”
Cowles said his bill could have prevented the current pollution crisis afflicting Marinette and Peshtigo had it in been in place decades ago. He said there is work going on “behind the scenes” to craft additional legislation but said there’s no basis to regulate thousands of PFAS compounds other than two -- PFOS and PFOA -- that have been linked to cancer and other health problems.
“Your bill is reaching out beyond the science,” Colwes said.
Hansen likened PFAS to PCBs, a toxic class of synthetic chemicals banned in the 1970s.
“The people and their health cannot wait,” Hansen said. “People can’t wait. They’re going to die. They’re going to get cancer.”
PFAS -- also found in food packaging, non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, carpeting and other products -- have been shown to increase the risk of cancer and other ailments.
Though the DNR and environmental advocates say the bill doesn’t go far enough, it is the Legislature’s first attempt to regulate the class of compounds known as “forever chemicals.”
Major industry groups, including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the American Chemistry Council, and the Fluorocouncil, a trade group for companies that manufacture fluorinated compounds, all support Cowles’ bill, which now heads to the full Senate for consideration.