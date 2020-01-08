Senate committee advances bill to regulate firefighting foam, rejects further limits on PFAS

Miller, of Monona, complained that Republicans who control the committee have refused to hold a hearing on the CLEAR Act, which had support from environmental groups and the DNR but has been opposed by industrial groups.

“We have a serious problem in Wisconsin and I do not think the bill before us … comes anywhere close to being able to protect our communities,” Miller said. “Wherever you look for it, it’s showing up.”

Cowles said his bill could have prevented the current pollution crisis afflicting Marinette and Peshtigo had it in been in place decades ago. He said there is work going on “behind the scenes” to craft additional legislation but said there’s no basis to regulate thousands of PFAS compounds other than two -- PFOS and PFOA -- that have been linked to cancer and other health problems.

“Your bill is reaching out beyond the science,” Colwes said.

Hansen likened PFAS to PCBs, a toxic class of synthetic chemicals banned in the 1970s.

“The people and their health cannot wait,” Hansen said. “People can’t wait. They’re going to die. They’re going to get cancer.”