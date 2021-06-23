Senate approves measure to delay local redistricting, firearm sanctuary bill

The state Senate on Wednesday voted to send to Gov. Tony Evers a bill that would delay the implementation of new boundaries for local races until at least 2023.
The Senate also approved a measure that would prohibit enforcement in the state of future federal laws prohibiting or restricting the use of firearms as well as a bill to allow people to perform natural hair braiding without needing to obtain a barbering or cosmetology license.
The redistricting bill passed 18-12, along party lines and is intended to address an already tight timeline for drawing the state's next 10-year political maps due to coronavirus-related delays in the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020 census data.
Democratic members have pushed back on the proposal, with Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, calling it a "Trojan horse" to delay the redistricting process. The bill now heads to Evers.
Currently, counties are required to adopt redistricting plans for supervisory districts by July 1, with municipal districts due within the following 60 days.
Under the bill, municipalities would have until mid-May of 2022 to adopt new wards, while counties would have until February 2022 to adopt a tentative plan and until July to finalize their supervisory districts following the work of the municipalities.
If signed into law, current maps would remain in place until the spring 2023 election for city council and other aldermanic races and 2024 for county board races, except those that have staggered terms and elections in 2023.
The timeline for congressional and state legislative boundaries would go unchanged.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court in May declined a request from Republicans to adopt new redistricting rules meant to keep litigation over drawing the state’s next political maps before the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority.
The redistricting process will play a major role in whether Republicans could continue to hold strong majorities in the Assembly and Senate, as they have for the past decade due to GOP-friendly maps drawn by Republicans and signed by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2011.
A repeat of the 2011 redistricting process will be more challenging this year, with a Democratic governor in office, meaning the state's new political boundaries will likely be decided by the courts.
Gun laws
The Senate also passed, in a voice vote with no debate, a bill that would make future federal laws to ban or restrict the use of guns unenforceable in the state.
The GOP-authored measure follows similar efforts nationwide, as Republicans resist a push by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats to tighten gun laws.
However, because the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution dictates that federal law trumps conflicting state law, many previous GOP-backed state efforts to thwart gun laws have been found unconstitutional. Several states passed similar laws under then-President Barack Obama, but judges ruled against them.
The measure now heads to Evers, who has pushed for tighter gun control limits and is likely to veto the bill.
Hair braiding
The Senate also passed a bipartisan bill that would allow people to braid hair without a barber or cosmetology license
The bill has been pushed by state Democrats as an effort to address racial inequities in the state and a means to enhance entrepreneurship. Bill sponsors, Rep. Sheila Stubbs, D-Madison, and Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, who are Black, have described hair braiding as a natural and ancient craft.
The proposal also has been supported by Republicans as a deregulatory effort.
The bill now heads to Evers.
Muskrats, beavers
The Senate also approved legislation to ease restrictions on the shooting of beavers or muskrats that are damaging roads in the state.
The measure, which passed the Senate and Assembly this week on a voice vote, would create an exemption to current law to allow state officials to shoot beavers and muskrats if they are damaging a road. Current law prohibits firing a gun within 50 feet of the center of a road.