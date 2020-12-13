Sen. Tammy Baldwin mum on Biden’s pick for Defense despite past vote on military waiver

WASHINGTON — Sen. Tammy Baldwin was among a number of Senate Democrats who in 2017 opposed a waiver for President Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, retired Gen. Jim Mattis, because of concerns about maintaining civilian control of the military.

But so far Baldwin, D-Madison, has not said anything publicly about President-elect Joe Biden’s announced selection of retired Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III to serve as secretary of defense.

Civilian control of the military in the U.S. has been a key constitutional principle, and U.S. Code indicates that a person cannot be appointed secretary of defense until he or she is seven years removed from active duty in the military.

Austin has been out of the military for just four years. To date, there have only been two defense secretaries who have received congressional exemptions — Mattis in 2017 and retired Army Gen. George Marshall in 1950.

Baldwin has not publicly acknowledged Biden’s pick on Twitter or her website’s press releases. She was one of 17 senators who voted against providing a waiver to Mattis in the 81-17 vote.

Ultimately, though, Baldwin voted in favor of Mattis’ nomination in the near-unanimous Senate vote of 98-1.