Sen. Ron Johnson's tangled relationship with Ukraine and Russia

Since Russia annexed Crimea and interfered with the 2016 U.S. elections, Sen. Ron Johnson has walked a fine line between Republican leaders' praise of Russia and what he has considered his long support for Ukraine.

His record on Ukraine also includes accusations and warnings that he was disseminating misinformation potentially picked up from Russian-linked Ukrainians.

But Johnson has also challenged former President Donald Trump for not supporting Ukraine enough — though he now heaps that criticism on Democrats.

The Oshkosh Republican voted to acquit Trump during his first impeachment, which centered on Trump’s attempt to withhold aid from Ukraine if it didn't investigate his political rivals.

“I feared any sign of reduced U.S. support could prompt (Russian President Vladimir Putin) to demonstrate even more aggression, and because I was convinced (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky) was sincere in his desire to fight corruption, this was no time to be withholding aid for any reason,” Johnson wrote in November 2019.

Johnson voiced similar criticism days after Russia attacked Ukraine in February, only this time it was lobbed at Democratic leaders and a critical impeachment witness.

“I am certainly hoping that (retired Col. Alexander Vindman), (Democratic Calif. Rep.) Adam Schiff, (Democratic House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi who used Ukraine as a pawn in their impeachment travesty are also recognizing, reflecting on how they weakened Ukraine, weakened the West, weakened America by the divisive politics that they played,” Johnson said on Fox News.

But to paint Johnson as a consistently loyal supporter of Ukraine — willing to lash out at both Democrats and Republicans — would ignore other anti-Ukrainian comments he has made over the years as the FBI warned him that he was a target of Russian misinformation.

On Russia

On July 4, 2018, Johnson visited Russian officials with other Republicans, reportedly to warn the country not to interfere with the 2020 elections.

After the trip, Johnson told the Washington Examiner that the United States' response to Russian interference was overblown.

"We need to really honestly assess what actually happened, what effect did it have, and what effect are our sanctions actually having, positively and negatively," he said.

He also called for sanctions focusing more on Putin's inner circle, and suggested the two countries don't have to be enemies.

A year later on Meet the Press, in the lead-up to Trump's first impeachment, Johnson was unequivocal that Russia interfered with the 2016 election, but added, "I don’t know to what extent the Ukrainians did. I don’t know to what extent DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign were involved in kinda juicin’ up the– the Ukrainian involvements as well."

Johnson's statement came just a few months after he met with a former Ukrainian diplomat, Andriy Telizhenko, to discuss unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine aided Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign for the presidency. Telizhenko, the FBI would warn Republican lawmakers a few months later in March 2020, was a potential conduit for Russian disinformation.

Telizhenko told the Washington Post he met with Johnson for at least half an hour on Capitol Hill and with Senate staff for another five hours. He said Johnson invited him to meet. The meeting took place July 11, 2019, according to a photograph taken of the two posted to Telizhenko's Facebook page.

That was about two weeks before former President Donald Trump's phone call with Zelensky in which Trump told Zelensky he wanted him to do a "favor" and investigate the Bidens and alleged Ukrainian interference in the election. That phone call eventually led to Trump's first impeachment.

According to The Washington Post, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, claimed Johnson wanted to "give credibility" to disinformation advanced by Telizhenko and Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian politician accused by the Treasury Department of having been an active Russian agent, for the purpose of helping Trump's reelection campaign. Johnson has pushed back against that claim, and said his staff vetted the reliability of Telizhenko's information.

In August 2020, the FBI warned Johnson that he was the target of Russian disinformation U.S. intelligence officials believed the foreign adversary was using to promote its interests in the lead-up to the November presidential election.

But Johnson said he disregarded the warning due to a lack of evidence provided by intelligence officials.

"Without specific information, I felt the briefing was completely useless and unnecessary (since I was fully aware of the dangers of Russian disinformation)," Johnson told The Washington Post.

Around the time the FBI issued its warnings, Johnson, who served as of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security, oversaw the committee's investigation into President Joe Biden's son Hunter's role with a Ukrainian energy company while Biden was vice president. The final report, issued before the November presidential election, found no evidence that Hunter's role affected U.S. policy.

The invasion

As Russia made its way toward Ukraine in late February, Trump called Putin's move "genius" and "wonderful," resulting in widespread condemnation.

UW-Madison political science professor Andrew Kydd said for some Republicans embracing Putin has become "a big problem right now, politically speaking."

"That invasion is so brutal. Ukrainians are so heroic and their resistance to it is making it look really bad to have been on Team Putin all this time," he continued.

Unlike some from his fellow party, Johnson hasn't taken a pro-Putin view since the invasion began.

But he has spread misinformation, Kydd said, by saying Trump's first impeachment weakened Ukraine.

"I think that's directly opposite of the truth in the sense that Trump was basically extorting Ukraine, and the fact that that became publicly known forced him to backtrack and got Congress to approve further military aid for Ukraine," Kydd said.

Just as the impeachment inquiry began, $35 million of the aid Trump withheld from Ukraine couldn’t be disbursed by the fiscal year deadline, requiring Congress to pass a law extending the deadline to the next fiscal year. Johnson voted for the fiscal year to be extended, though all of the 16 U.S. Senators voting against its extension were Republicans.

Asked why Johnson suggested the impeachment inquiry weakened Ukraine, Johnson's spokesperson Alexa Henning said, "Because countries look to America for support, anytime our relationship with another country becomes a partisan issue — for whatever reason — that weakens our support for that nation, thereby weakening the country and making it more vulnerable."

Johnson has critiqued Democrats for weakening Ukraine, but that tactic may not be surprising given the hyper-partisan nature of the country's political system.

"(Zelenskyy) has now emerged as an iconic leader with tremendous courage as he rallies Ukrainians to defend their country and inspires a global coalition to provide assistance," Johnson wrote on his website on March 1. "Ukraine faces a better equipped Russian military, but the Ukrainians are fighting for their families and freedom, whereas, Russian soldiers are fighting for a corrupt Russian kleptocracy."

At a town hall the following day, Johnson said about the invasion, "It's a travesty, and we've already always known that the Vladimir Putin was a murderous thug.”

About a week later, over 40 Republican U.S. Senators, including Johnson, penned a letter to Biden asking for him to provide Ukraine with aircraft after officials declined to help transfer Polish fighter jets to the country.

Johnson also wants heavier sanctions against Russia, Henning said.

"He has been an outspoken advocate of increasing the cost Putin pays for his actions in order to change his calculus, including for pushing for sanctioning and dismantling Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, to name one prominent example," she said.

The same day the letter was dated, Johnson was one of 31 U.S. Senators to vote against a $1.5 trillion government funding bill that includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

"We just learned inflation hit a forty year high at 7.9% — wiping out wage gains and making life more difficult," he said in a statement about his vote. "Even though this bill funds many important priorities, I simply cannot support such a dysfunctional and harmful process.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.