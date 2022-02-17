Sen. Ron Johnson's 'arbitrary reversal' threatens Biden judicial pick

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s opposition to one of President Joe Biden’s nominees surprised Democrats on Wednesday and presented a fresh test to a tradition that over the years has allowed individual senators to block the confirmation of judges from their home states.
William S. Pocan, a trial court judge in Milwaukee County, was scheduled to testify Wednesday at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. But those plans were scuttled after Johnson said he could not support Pocan and he looked forward to working with Biden on finding a suitable replacement.
It has been the committee’s long-standing practice not to proceed with hearings on district court nominees until both home state senators have returned a “blue slip” that signals the Senate can move forward. The practice is designed to generate consultation between the executive branch and the Senate on judicial nominees.
Republicans scaled back that practice for appellate court judges during the presidency of Donald Trump, infuriating Democrats. But they continued the practice for district court judges. The question now is whether Democrats will disregard Johnson’s opposition to the Pocan nomination and proceed, a move certain to anger Republicans that would set a new precedent for other district court nominees in the years ahead.
“It’s too soon to make that judgment,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The White House and Durbin pushed back against Johnson’s stated reasons for opposing Pocan, who is the brother of Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth. They noted that Johnson, along with Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Madison, included William Pocan back in June when listing four candidates they would recommend to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
“Senator Johnson’s arbitrary reversal is unfortunate, and the rationale given for it is without foundation,” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates.
Johnson said that he has been hearing concerns from the Green Bay legal community that they need a judge who is locally based and actively involved in their community. He also seemed to tie Pocan indirectly to the horrific attack that occurred in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21 when a man drove his SUV through a suburban Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more.
Johnson called the attack “the direct result of soft-on-crime low bail policies and court orders.”
“I cannot support someone for a lifetime appointment that has granted low bail for someone charged with violent felonies,” Johnson said.
In a subsequent statement, Alexa Henning, a Johnson spokesperson, acknowledged there was no connection between Pocan and what occurred in Waukesha. She pointed to a case, State of Wisconsin v. Davario D. Washington, that Johnson learned about after Pocan’s nomination. In that 2015 case, she said, Pocan granted a low bail to an individual charged with violent felonies.
In light of the tragedy that occurred in Waukesha, “he cannot support someone who has a history of granting low bail to violent criminals,” she said.
CNN reported that a transcript of the 2015 bail hearing showed that Pocan sided with the prosecutor who was seeking to increase the defendant’s bail to $5,000.
The White House emphasized that Pocan had nothing to do with what happened in Waukesha, and since 2017 has presided only over cases involving civil and family matters that do not involve bail. Further, Pocan lives in the same place that he did when Johnson recommended him last June and had committed to moving if confirmed.
Durbin said his staff had reached out to Johnson’s office on four occasions leading up to Wednesday’s hearing, but only learned Tuesday night that Johnson opposed Pocan.
“Such a lack of communication is unacceptable, and frankly, disrespectful to the nominee and his family,” Durbin said.
Durbin said he wanted to consult with Baldwin before determining how to proceed. But it’s clear that Pocan’s nomination is in trouble if Johnson declines to give the go-ahead for a hearing and committee vote. That presents a dilemma for Durbin, who is hoping to win Republican support for whoever emerges as Biden’s choice to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Pocan has received the American Bar Association’s top rating of “well qualified.” If confirmed, he would be the first LGBTQ federal judge serving in the Wisconsin-based court.
If Democrats did away with the blue slip in the Pocan case, “all hell would break loose,” said Republican Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.
Readers react to Ron Johnson's remarks about riot
Johnson was active enabler for Trump -- Donna Silver
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is now saying “no insurrection” occurred at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
What part of the definition of insurrection -- a violent uprising against the government -- does he fail to grasp? Must there be more than five dead and over a hundred wounded for it to be violent? Does the legislative branch not qualify as government?
To give Johnson the benefit of the doubt, a valid psychological reason could cause him to be delusional. Since he and a handful of senators (most notably Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas) have been active enablers of the Trump-led insurrection, it is understandable he would want to diminish the magnitude of the event.
Since words matter, Johnson is technically not an insurrectionist. The more accurate descriptor would be “seditionist,” a person whose speech incites rebellion against the state.
By sowing doubt about the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election -- a point conceded even by Trump’s ever-loyal attorney general, Bill Barr -- Johnson enabled a dangerous lie and may accurately be called a seditionist.
Donna Silver, Madison
Johnson doesn't represent state -- Joanie Ouellette
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, should not run for office again. He shouldn't waste voters' time as a candidate. Instead, he should let other people run for U.S. Senate to better represent Wisconsin.
His recent comments that the uprising at the U.S. Capitol was not an armed insurrection made national news. His comments will negatively cost our state in tourist dollars, potential business investment and applications to our wonderful universities. Johnson's statements are a poor reflection of what Wisconsin is really all about. We are not ignorant people. Nor can we be bamboozled into believing that the insurrection did not happen. We saw and heard it with our own eyes and ears.
If this is what Johnson truly believes -- that the events of the Capitol were not an armed insurrection -- then he should not represent me or many others in Wisconsin who see it in a different and more alarming way.
Johnson should stop making fools of us here in Wisconsin. Please stop talking and please do not embarrass us any more by running for an office that you misrepresent.
Joanie Ouellette, Madison
Trade for Johnson wasn't an upgrade -- Ron Sklansky
It remains difficult to deal with the notion that Wisconsin swapped a person of political integrity, former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Middleton, for a conspiracy theorist and Trump enabler in U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
As a longtime Cubs fan, I’ve been haunted by the deal that sent future Hall of Famer Lou Brock to St. Louis for the soon-to-be burned out Ernie Broglio. Even so, it seems the Cubs made a better trade in 1964 than Wisconsin did in 2010 and 2016 when it sent Johnson to Washington, D.C.
Ron Sklansky, Madison
Johnson shamed Wisconsin again -- Rick Burgsteiner
The recent comments from U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, about the Capitol riots being an exaggerated threat are astonishingly sad.
Those comments reinforce how little respect he seems to have for those who put their lives on the line to defend the Capitol. He has brought shame on Wisconsin.
But of course it's not the first time, and it won't be the last.
Rick Burgsteiner, River Falls
Insurrectionists were indeed armed -- Susan Fiore
I'm baffled by Sen. Ron Johnson's comment that the attack on the U.S. Capitol and our elected officials and their staffs "didn't seem like an armed insurrection to me."
Here's a list of some of the weapons people were carrying, according to The Hill:
- Guns, including at least one automatic rifle.
- Molotov cocktails.
- A crossbow.
- Smoke bombs.
- Stun guns.
- Pipe bombs.
- Hundreds of rounds of ammunition on just one man.
- Tasers.
Or perhaps Sen. Johnson, R-Oshkosh, didn't think it was an insurrection. The dictionary defines insurrection as "A violent uprising against an authority or government."
People died. People were injured. People were prevented from doing their jobs. Property was destroyed, damaged and covered with human feces.
I am Johnson's constituent. A constituent is: "One who authorizes another to act as agent," according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Consequently, as my senator, Sen. Johnson works for me. I would like him to do so with honesty, integrity and knowledge of what he speaks.
Susan Fiore, Verona
Johnson must stop enabling Trump -- Gerry Bastien
I have a question for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
Donald Trump says he believes he won the election and it was stolen from him by Democrats. Absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud or voting machine tampering suggests this, and all 50 states confirmed and certified the vote.
So either Trump is suffering from some delusion and really needs to believe he won, or he knows he didn't win but is lying to keep his base intact so he can continue to be a force in the GOP. If it's the first case, he is in need of medical help. If it's the second, he is perpetrating a hoax on the American people "the likes of which no one has seen before," to quote a former politician.
So, Sen. Johnson, which one do you believe to be the case? And, either way, why are you still enabling him?
Gerry Bastien, Waunakee
Radical Trumpism is here to stay -- Michael Prestigiacomo
I was sickened by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and the other 42 cowardly GOP senators who voted “not guilty” during Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.
They chose to ignore Trump’s responsibility for inciting the mob, leading to the attack and insurrection against our nation’s capitol. Johnson and his colleagues also provided credence to millions of Americans who still believe Trump’s utterly false narrative that the election was “stolen.”
It was not.
All 50 states legally certified their election results, with Joe Biden clearly winning the electoral vote and becoming our new president.
The ex-president’s “not guilty” verdict also destroyed the last vestiges of the GOP, while validating the Party of Trump to eliminate moderate Republicans within their ranks, and to double-down on voter suppression while turning a blind eye toward right-wing political violence in securing future elections.
Hardcore Trumpism throughout the country is here to stay, and the rest of the free world has taken note.
Michael Prestigiacomo, Madison
Ron Johnson should resign from the US Senate -- William Corse
As a former supporter of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who campaigned for him in northwestern Wisconsin back in 2010, when he unseated Russ Feingold, I add my name to the many people who have demanded Johnson resign from the Senate immediately.
After four years of being a lapdog for Donald Trump, he has proven he is not capable of honoring his oath, much less representing the people of Wisconsin properly.
Johnson has spent the last year digging up dirt on Hunter Biden, which is not why we sent him to the Senate in the first place. Farmers are struggling to stay afloat, but he doesn't care. He should do us all a favor and resign now.
After John is gone, Gov. Tony Evers can name a Democrat for the remaining two years of Johnson's current term and help President Joe Biden pull us out of this horrible pandemic before another 200,000 U.S. citizens die needlessly.
William Corse, Eau Claire
Ron Johnson spread lies, kowtowed to Trump -- Brent Odell
For four years, Republicans saw no need to work with Democrats in seeking common ground in addressing the pressing issues facing our country. Now that Republicans aren't in control of the Senate, they're calling for folks to link arms, let bygones be bygones and sing "Kumbaya."
This is coming from the likes of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who spread lies about the election. It's sickening that he and others allowed and continue to allow themselves to be bullied, putting their own self-serving needs above the security of the country and the needs of the American people.
Johnson stated half the population wouldn't accept that Joe Biden won the election. He said this despite multiple recounts and over 60 lawsuits being found baseless and without merit. Do you wonder why? Johnson is an accomplice and shares responsibility by spreading lies and pushing these conspiracy theories.
Johnson enabling Trump the past four years and allowing him to have a stranglehold on the Republican Party was sad and scary. It speaks volumes about Johnson's character that he continues to kowtow to Trump, who has no ethics or morals, manipulates government agencies and acts in ways that only benefit himself.
Brent Odell, McFarland
“Congress keeps giving away its power. We’ve given our power to the courts. We’ve given our power away to the administrative state. We’ve given our power away to the executive branch,” Kennedy said. “I’m just not in favor of giving away any more power.”
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said it would not surprise him to see Durbin honor Johnson’s wishes.
“I got a judge through during the Trump years because Senator (Lindsey) Graham protected my blue slip rights, so I’m in no position to turn against that now,” Whitehouse said.