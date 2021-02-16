Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me'

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who voted on Saturday to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, said Trump’s attorneys “eviscerated” the House impeachment effort and that the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me.”

Johnson’s comments on a conservative 1130 WISN radio talk show Monday downplaying the events at the Capitol come after he slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

Johnson, who has long been an avid supporter of Trump, said Republicans moving forward need to embrace the people who voted for Trump and that the party must unify in order to win back lawmaking power in the 2022 midterms.

“The group of people that supported Trump, the hundreds of thousands of people who attended those Trump rallies, those are the people that love this country,” Johnson said in the interview. “They never would have done what happened on Jan. 6. That is a group of people that love freedom; that’s a group of people we need to unify and keep on our side.”