Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19; attended fundraiser while awaiting test result

John Soper, chief of staff for Stroebel, said the state senator was at the event, but had to leave before Johnson arrived and the two were never in the same room.

“Senator Stroebel wishes a speedy recovery to Senator Johnson and trusts those who came into close contact with him will take the proper precautions,” Soper said in an email.

Johnson said he wore a mask and only removed it when he spoke at Friday’s fundraiser. He said he took precautions to distance from others at the event, which he said he planned to be his last gathering until the U.S. Senate votes to confirm the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I certainly let people know why I was being so distant,” Johnson said. “It’s not because I’m a prima donna, but I felt it was very important that stayed in a position where I can take that very important vote.”

Senate Republicans have canceled legislative work until Oct. 19, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Saturday that confirmation hearings for Barrett are still on.

