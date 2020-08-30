Sen. Ron Johnson says "surge" in manpower only way to quell violence in Kenosha

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said a "surge" in manpower is the only way to quell what has become a week of civil unrest and violence in Kenosha following the police shooting of a Black man last Sunday.

“The way you stop the violence, the way you stop the rioting is you surge manpower and resources, citizen soldiers, National Guard, and you overwhelm the number of rioters so they can't riot," Johnson said during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash.

For the last week, protesters have taken to the streets in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.

While Johnson said he supports the right to peacefully protest, he added that protests like those ongoing in Kenosha can "become a siege."

Johnson also sidestepped questions on whether or not President Donald Trump has fanned the flames of violence or encouraged vigilantism against protesters with his remarks on communities like Kenosha and Portland. As with other Republicans in the state, Johnson placed the blame for ongoing protests — which saw a 17-year-old from Illinois allegedly open fire on protesters, killing two people and wounding a third on Tuesday — at the feet of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.