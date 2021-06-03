Sen. Ron Johnson says he's still undecided on 2022 re-election bid

As the 2022 midterms come into focus, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he’s still undecided on whether to run for reelection and is unlikely to make a decision anytime in the near future.

Johnson, R-Oshkosh, told a Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com media panel Thursday he doesn’t feel any pressure to make a decision on running for a third term, despite former President Donald Trump already endorsing him in April, telling him to “run, Ron, run” in a statement from the former president’s Save America PAC.

He also declined to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccines, saying he’s concerned about the push for mass vaccination, and said Republicans have accepted that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, even as efforts continue to scrutinize the results.

“I think I have plenty of time,” Johnson said. “These campaigns are way too long, they spend way too much money, and so I think I’m doing the Wisconsin public a favor. I’m actually probably doing anybody who might want to run for this seat a favor, too, just kind of delaying this whole campaign.”

Johnson continues to fundraise despite holding off on a decision, raising more than half a million dollars in the first three months of the year.