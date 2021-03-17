Sen. Ron Johnson rules out run for Wisconsin governor in 2022

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Tuesday he has ruled out a run for Wisconsin governor in 2022, but he remains undecided about whether to seek a third term in the Senate.

“I have no idea who started that rumor, but if I run for anything, it’s not going to be for governor,” Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said in response to a question from conservative talk radio host Vicki McKenna. “So anybody considering governor, you’re not going to have me entering any kind of primary for governor.”

Johnson himself floated the possibility of a run for governor back in 2019 when he was asked about it and responded: “Never say never.”

Numerous Republicans are considering running for governor. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has not yet said whether he will seek a second term.

Former Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is building a campaign to run. Others thinking about it include U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, lobbyist Bill McCoshen and Reince Priebus, former President Donald Trump’s first chief of staff.

Kevin Nicholson, who ran for Senate in 2018 but lost in the Republican primary, plans to run for either Senate or governor.