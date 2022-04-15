 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sen. Ron Johnson raises $7.1 million in first 3 months of 2022

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson reported on Friday raising $7.1 million in the first three months of the year as the Oshkosh Republican looks to stave off a packed Democratic field of challengers seeking to unseat him his fall.

Johnson, who announced his run for reelection in January, could face one of his toughest campaigns this fall as several high-profile Democratic candidates seek to flip the U.S. Senate seat in the Nov. 8 election. President Joe Biden narrowly won the state in 2020, defeating former President Donald Trump by more than 21,000 votes.

Johnson's campaign reported receiving more than 71,000 donations from more than 40,000 individuals, including more than 56,000 donations from about 35,300 people in online donations that totaled $2.1 million in the first three months of the year.

“Senator Johnson’s strong fundraising quarter shows broad support for his campaign," Jake Wilkins, Johnson's campaign spokesman, said in a statement. "He is using these resources to counter the lies and distortions of multiple Democrat candidates, liberal dark money groups, and biased media."

Johnson had $2.4 million cash on hand at the end of last year. His campaign did not say how much funding the senator had at the end of March.

Several Democratic candidates have also reported millions in campaign funds raised in the first quarter of 2022.

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry reported $3.9 million in the first three months of the year, state Treasurer Sarag Godlewski reported more than $2.1 million and current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes reported bringing in more than $1.7 million. Both Lasry and Godlewski have put millions of their own funds into their respective campaigns.

Campaign finance reports for the first quarter of the year are due to be filed Friday.

A Marquette Law School poll conducted in late February found that, in the Democratic field, 23% of respondents support Barnes, 13% support Lasry, 5% support Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, 3% support Godlewski, 2% or fewer of registered voters support others and 48% have no preference.

