Sen. Ron Johnson proposes making Juneteenth federal holiday, nixing Columbus Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to calls for designating Juneteenth a federal holiday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, proposed Wednesday eliminating Columbus Day in exchange for the annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

The proposed amendment, which comes from Johnson and fellow Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford, from Oklahoma, follows a bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate that aims to designate June 19 a federal holiday. The bill has 51 co-sponsors, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.

If approved, it would remove the federal holiday designation for Columbus Day, which falls in October, and add Juneteenth to the list of recognized federal holidays.

“In response to a bipartisan effort to give federal workers another day of paid leave by designating Juneteenth a federal holiday, we have offered a counterproposal that does not put us further in debt,” Johnson said in a statement. “We support celebrating emancipation with a federal holiday, but believe we should eliminate a current holiday in exchange. We chose Columbus Day as a holiday that is lightly celebrated, and least disruptive to Americans’ schedules.”

The proposal comes amid several weeks of protests in Madison and nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.