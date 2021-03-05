Sen. Ron Johnson pledges to set up roadblocks for $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson took center stage Thursday in a Republican effort to slow down the passage of a $1.9 trillion Democratic COVID-19 relief bill the Senate is expected to debate into the weekend.

Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who has described the massive stimulus package as unnecessary, forced a full reading of the more than 600-page document, which began Thursday afternoon and was expected to last into the early hours Friday.

He said he also plans to work with his Republican colleagues to introduce a litany of amendments to the bill to try to force lengthy votes and more debate on the legislation, a procedure he called a “vote-a-rama” in a WIBA radio interview.

“We need to keep this process going so we can highlight the abuse, how this is not COVID relief, how this is a boondog(gle) for Democrats,” Johnson said. “I’m going to lead the effort to resist it.”

Johnson said he plans to gather more than a dozen Republican lawmakers to be on the Senate floor to offer continual amendments.

Once the measure clears the Senate, the House will have to approve the Senate version before shipping it to Biden, which Democrats want to do before the last round of emergency jobless benefits run dry March 14.