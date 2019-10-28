U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson reportedly met with a former Ukrainian official over the summer where the two discussed unsubstantiated claims Ukraine aided Hillary Clinton's 2016 bid for the presidency.
The previously undisclosed meeting, reported by the Washington Post, is the latest sign of the Oshkosh Republican's involvement in the Ukrainian saga that has prompted an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
The newspaper reported Johnson met in July with Andrii Telizhenko, a former Ukrainian diplomat, to discuss a claim Telizhenko had circulated that the Democratic National Committee worked with the Ukrainian government to bolster Clinton's 2016 campaign by collecting incriminating information about Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who was later convicted for multiple financial crimes.
Trump faces an investigation from House Democrats over allegedly using the office of the presidency to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden’s son, Hunter.
Johnson, R-Oshkosh, earlier this month revealed he learned from the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, that aid to Ukraine was tied to Trump’s request to have the Eastern European nation undertake investigations related to the 2016 U.S. elections.
The Wall Street Journal reported Johnson said he brought up the issue with Trump in an Aug. 31 phone call, in which the president denied the idea he directed his staff to make military aid to Ukraine contingent on a new investigation by Ukraine. But Johnson said Trump did tell him not to tell Ukraine’s president that the military aid would be forthcoming.
Johnson initially met with Trump in May to urge him to support Ukraine.
Telizhenko told the Washington Post he met with Johnson for at least half an hour on Capitol Hill and with Senate staff for another five hours. He said Johnson invited him to meet. The meeting purportedly occurred on July 11, according to a photograph taken of the two posted to Telizhenko's Facebook page.
That's about two weeks before Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where Trump told him he wanted Zenlensky to do a "favor" and investigate Biden.
An anonymous source close to Johnson told the paper that staff for one of his committees met with the former Ukrainian diplomat, but the source declined to discuss Johnson's involvement.
Spokesmen for Johnson did not return a request from the Wisconsin State Journal seeking comment.
Johnson has increasingly spoken in support of Trump as the Oshkosh Republican's role in the Ukrainian saga has emerged. Earlier this month Johnson took to national television to express his sympathy for Trump amid the impeachment inquiry and denounce the CIA and FBI for allegedly trying to undermine Trump ahead of the 2016 election.