Sen. Ron Johnson has sold ownership stake in Oshkosh plastics company PACUR

The stock details are listed in a publicly available transaction report Johnson filed with the Senate on Thursday. The disclosures only display amounts in ranges, so it’s unclear exactly how much Johnson netted from the sale.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The PACUR-Gryphon Investors deal was officially announced Feb. 11, an announcement that said the Johnson family would “remain significant owners” of the operation led by Johnson’s brother, Barry. But it didn’t mention Johnson would be selling his stake in PACUR.

Company officials didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday morning.

Some members of the media and other political observers linked Johnson’s reported sale to other cases of U.S. senators selling off stock in recent weeks after attending briefings on the disease. That includes Nichols, the Cap Times opinion columnist and associate editor Voelkel referenced in his comment, who later withdrew criticism of Johnson over the sale because it was “unfair.”