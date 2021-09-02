Sen. Ron Johnson doubles down on unproven early COVID-19 treatments, including ivermectin

Walker said Johnson should be promoting safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines instead of unproven treatments. Despite no evidence showing ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, Walker said he’s recently heard from a pharmacist who received a large shipment of the drug.

Walker said it’s possible the increase in ivermectin prescriptions is driven by easy online access. People may also be getting ivermectin from livestock or farm supply stores, where it can come in highly concentrated forms more dangerous to humans.

Dr. David Gummin, medical director for the Wisconsin Poison Center, said the center has received a slight uptick in the number of calls regarding ivermectin. He said the center has received 17 calls regarding potential ivermectin poisoning so far this year, compared to 10 by this time last year, and 11 the year before that.

Gummin said some people may feel the medical community is trying to withhold information on the use of ivermectin and other unproven COVID-19 treatments. But he said the reality is that there simply isn’t sound evidence to indicate people should use such drugs to treat COVID-19.

Risks outlined