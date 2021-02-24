 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sen. Ron Johnson airs conspiracy theory about 'fake Trump supporters' in Capitol riot hearing
0 comments
alert featured
SENATE HEARING | CAPITOL RIOT

Sen. Ron Johnson airs conspiracy theory about 'fake Trump supporters' in Capitol riot hearing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Capitol breach

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, leaves a card with former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund as he leaves a Senate hearing Tuesday.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, claimed Tuesday that leftists posing as Trump supporters played a role in storming the Capitol, even though the scores of people who have been arrested have documented histories of being Trump loyalists.

Johnson, who previously said the attack “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection,” read from an uncorroborated account of the riot that included claims that “fake Trump supporters” and provocateurs helped stir the violence.

“An organized cell of agents-provocateurs corral(ed) people as an unwitting follow-on force behind the plainclothes militants tussling with police,” Johnson said during a Senate hearing on security failings that led to the Jan. 6 disaster.

The account, which painted a sympathetic portrait of the majority of the rioting crowd, was written by J. Michael Waller, an analyst at the Center for Security Policy, a right-wing think tank that has been accused of promoting Islamophobia.

The account appeared to place blame for the violence on Capitol police who fired tear gas in a futile effort to stop the rioters from breaching the building.

“The tear gas changed the crowd’s demeanor,” Johnson said, quoting Waller. “There was an air of disbelief as people realized that the police whom they supported were firing on them.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Johnson did not give security officials a chance to respond to the claims that the rioters weren’t really Trump supporters.

In the days after the riot, some right-wing lawmakers and media figures have floated the theory that the Capitol attackers were imposters or provocateurs, even though they proudly wore Trump regalia and MAGA paraphernalia.

An Associated Press investigation found the mob was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, off-duty police, members of the military and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals.

Some of the pro-Trump rioters who were arrested had also complained on social media that leftists had been falsely receiving credit for the attack.

Johnson, who is up for re-election in November 2022 but hasn’t said whether he’ll run for a third term, has become one of Trump’s staunchest supporters.

Readers react to Ron Johnson’s remarks about riot

Johnson did not give security officials a chance to respond to his claims that the rioters weren't really Trump supporters.

NO TITLE
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics