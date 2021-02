Sen. Ron Johnson airs conspiracy theory about 'fake Trump supporters' in Capitol riot hearing

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, claimed Tuesday that leftists posing as Trump supporters played a role in storming the Capitol, even though the scores of people who have been arrested have documented histories of being Trump loyalists.

Johnson, who previously said the attack “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection,” read from an uncorroborated account of the riot that included claims that “fake Trump supporters” and provocateurs helped stir the violence.

“An organized cell of agents-provocateurs corral(ed) people as an unwitting follow-on force behind the plainclothes militants tussling with police,” Johnson said during a Senate hearing on security failings that led to the Jan. 6 disaster.

The account, which painted a sympathetic portrait of the majority of the rioting crowd, was written by J. Michael Waller, an analyst at the Center for Security Policy, a right-wing think tank that has been accused of promoting Islamophobia.

The account appeared to place blame for the violence on Capitol police who fired tear gas in a futile effort to stop the rioters from breaching the building.