 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sen. Marklein to replace Sen. Darling as co-chair to powerful state budget committee
0 comments
top story

Sen. Marklein to replace Sen. Darling as co-chair to powerful state budget committee

{{featured_button_text}}

Newly elected Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Wednesday announced that Sen. Howard Marklein would be replacing Sen. Alberta Darling as co-chair to the state's powerful budget committee.

LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, who was elected last week by Senate Republicans to replace departing Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, has selected Marklein, R-Spring Green, to co-chair the state's Joint Finance Committee. Fitzgerald was elected to serve in Congress representing Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District.

In a statement, LeMahieu described Marklein, who has spent six years on the committee, as "a strong advocate for rural road funding, tax reform and broadband expansion" who "led Senate Republican efforts to further cut income taxes" during the last budget process.

“The 2021-23 state budget is expected to be especially challenging," LeMahieu said. "As a CPA, Sen. Marklein’s unique skill set will be invaluable to our efforts to pass a budget that protects taxpayers while still investing in healthcare and other core priorities."

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is expected to provide his executive budget in February. The budget committee will then revise the budget before sending it to the state Legislature.

"The Legislature I’m sure will put forth a good, responsible budget that addresses funding our priorities without putting additional burdens on our taxpayers,” said Marklei, who will take over as committee co-chair in January.

Marklein said it's difficult to say how much the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the state economy could play into next year's budget session.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau in September reported state tax collections totaled more than $17.5 billion in the 2019-20 fiscal year, a 1.1% increase from the previous year. That’s about $112.6 million, or only 0.6%, less than projected in January, according to the state Department of Revenue.

"I would have intuitively expected those numbers to be worse than what they are so far this year," Marklein said. "Granted we’re only 4 months into the fiscal year. Thank goodness we’ve got a strong cash balance."

What's more, the state's Budget Stabilization Fund, a rainy-day fund to be tapped in times of recession or fiscal emergency, is projected to reach about $760 million.

"All those things bode well for us going into the remainder of this year," Marklein said. "I’m cautious, obviously. I never want to spend money that we don’t have."

LeMahieu also thanked Darling for her service as the committee's co-chair since 2011. Darling, R-River Hills, joined the Senate in 1993 and is a prolific GOP fundraiser.

"I appreciate her leadership and the direction she took committee," Marklein said. He added he was not aware if Darling has sought the co-chair position again for the upcoming session.

Darling's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage

The candidates for the Nov. 3 election have accepted their party nominations. Who will win the key battleground state of Wisconsin?

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics