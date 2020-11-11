Sen. Marklein to replace Sen. Darling as co-chair to powerful state budget committee

"The Legislature I’m sure will put forth a good, responsible budget that addresses funding our priorities without putting additional burdens on our taxpayers,” said Marklei, who will take over as committee co-chair in January.

Marklein said it's difficult to say how much the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the state economy could play into next year's budget session.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau in September reported state tax collections totaled more than $17.5 billion in the 2019-20 fiscal year, a 1.1% increase from the previous year. That’s about $112.6 million, or only 0.6%, less than projected in January, according to the state Department of Revenue.

"I would have intuitively expected those numbers to be worse than what they are so far this year," Marklein said. "Granted we’re only 4 months into the fiscal year. Thank goodness we’ve got a strong cash balance."

What's more, the state's Budget Stabilization Fund, a rainy-day fund to be tapped in times of recession or fiscal emergency, is projected to reach about $760 million.

"All those things bode well for us going into the remainder of this year," Marklein said. "I’m cautious, obviously. I never want to spend money that we don’t have."