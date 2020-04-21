Sen. Jennifer Shilling to step down as Democratic Leader

Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, announced Tuesday she will step down as the Senate Democratic Leader later this week.
Shilling announced earlier this month she would not seek another term this fall after spending two decades in the state Legislature.
“Given my recent announcement of non-candidacy, I believe new leadership in our caucus at this time will help to best represent our constituents and put Democrats in the best position to be successful in the months and years to come," Shilling said in a Tuesday statement.
Shilling added she will continue to serve the remainder of her term on the 32nd Senate District seat.
Shilling's spokeswoman Kate Constalie said Senate Democrats plan to hold a virtual caucus by the end of the week to select the party's next leader.
In early April, Shilling announced she would not seek another term this fall, noting she planned to focus more on her family.
Shilling spent a decade in the Assembly before her election to the Senate in a 2011 recall election, when she unseated Sen. Dan Kapanke, who is running for the seat again after losing a rematch to Shilling in 2016 by 61 votes.
Shilling is the longest-serving female leader in Wisconsin legislative history, having served as minority leader since 2015, according to her office.
Shilling's departure will create another open seat for Democrats trying to secure a majority in the Senate, which currently is 19-14 GOP-led.
Shilling’s announcement came a week after state Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, the longest-serving lawmaker in American history with 64 years in office, said he will retire after the end of his term. State Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, also announced last month she will not seek another term after nearly a decade in office.
State Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, is also retiring and state Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, is running for Miller’s seat, creating another vacancy.
