Sen. Howard Marklein to replace Sen. Alberta Darling as co-chair to powerful state budget committee

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau in September reported state tax collections totaled more than $17.5 billion in the 2019-20 fiscal year, a 1.1% increase from the previous year. That’s about $112.6 million, or only 0.6%, less than projected in January, according to the state Department of Revenue.

"I would have intuitively expected those numbers to be worse than what they are so far this year," Marklein said. "Granted we’re only four months into the fiscal year. Thank goodness we’ve got a strong cash balance."

The state's rainy day fund, to be tapped in times of recession or fiscal emergency, is projected to reach about $760 million.

"All those things bode well for us going into the remainder of this year," Marklein said. "I’m cautious, obviously. I never want to spend money that we don’t have."

Darling has led the Joint Finance Committee since 2011. She joined the Senate in 1993, is a prolific GOP fundraiser and won re-election this year even as Democrats flipped one of the three Assembly seats in her district.

"I appreciate her leadership and the direction she took the committee," Marklein said. He added he was not aware if Darling had sought the co-chair position again for the upcoming session.