Sen. Howard Marklein to replace Sen. Alberta Darling as co-chair to powerful state budget committee

A fiscally conservative CPA from southwestern Wisconsin is replacing a suburban Milwaukee Republican as co-chair of the state Legislature's powerful budget-writing committee.
Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, will replace Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, newly elected Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu announced Wednesday.
In a statement, LeMahieu described Marklein, who has spent six years on the committee, as "a strong advocate for rural road funding, tax reform and broadband expansion" who "led Senate Republican efforts to further cut income taxes" during the last budget process.
“The 2021-23 state budget is expected to be especially challenging," LeMahieu said. "As a CPA, Sen. Marklein’s unique skill set will be invaluable to our efforts to pass a budget that protects taxpayers while still investing in healthcare and other core priorities."
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is expected to provide his executive budget in February. The budget committee will then revise the budget before sending it to the Legislature.
"The Legislature I’m sure will put forth a good, responsible budget that addresses funding our priorities without putting additional burdens on our taxpayers,” said Marklein, who will take over as committee co-chair in January.
Marklein said it's difficult to say how much the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the state economy could play into next year's budget session.
The Legislative Fiscal Bureau in September reported state tax collections totaled more than $17.5 billion in the 2019-20 fiscal year, a 1.1% increase from the previous year. That’s about $112.6 million, or only 0.6%, less than projected in January, according to the state Department of Revenue.
"I would have intuitively expected those numbers to be worse than what they are so far this year," Marklein said. "Granted we’re only four months into the fiscal year. Thank goodness we’ve got a strong cash balance."
The state's rainy day fund, to be tapped in times of recession or fiscal emergency, is projected to reach about $760 million.
"All those things bode well for us going into the remainder of this year," Marklein said. "I’m cautious, obviously. I never want to spend money that we don’t have."
Darling has led the Joint Finance Committee since 2011. She joined the Senate in 1993, is a prolific GOP fundraiser and won re-election this year even as Democrats flipped one of the three Assembly seats in her district.
"I appreciate her leadership and the direction she took the committee," Marklein said. He added he was not aware if Darling had sought the co-chair position again for the upcoming session.
Darling's office did not respond to a request for comment.
