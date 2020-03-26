You are the owner of this article.
Sen. Fred Risser, longest serving lawmaker in American history, to retire
Sen. Fred Risser, longest serving lawmaker in American history, to retire

Democratic Sen. Fred Risser, the longest serving state or national legislator in the nation's history, announced he will retire after the end of his term, capping his historic 64-year tenure amid a global pandemic and tumultuous presidential election year. 

Another fixture of Madison politics for the last decade, Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, said she won't seek re-election to her Assembly seat or any other legislative seat, ushering in a potentially chaotic election season in Madison to fill those seats. 

Risser, 92, made history as the longest serving state or national legislator in the country's history, and is also the last World War II veteran still remaining in either the state or nation's legislatures. His time in the Legislature has spanned 13 different governors, and he says never missed a legislative roll call. 

A number of candidates are already lining up for the reliably Democratic seat. Democrat Kelda Roys, who ran an unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018, said she's considering running for the seat. So has Scot Ross, the voluble former leader of the liberal advocacy group One Wisconsin Now, which gained national attention as a foil to Wisconsin Republicans. 

She had also expressed interest in running for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Mark Miller, but would have likely had to move. 

This story will be updated. 

