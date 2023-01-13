Sen. Devin LeMahieu unveils flat tax proposal, Gov. Tony Evers remains opposed

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Friday unveiled plans to shift Wisconsin's progressive income tax to a 3.25% flat tax rate, which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has strongly opposed.

The top Senate Republican's proposal comes amid projections of a nearly $7 billion state surplus, which leaders on both sides of the aisle want to put toward tax cuts in the upcoming 2023-25 biennial budget process. In addition to cutting taxes for the middle class, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers also wants to use a portion of the surplus to boost public education funding and provide local governments more state aid through Wisconsin's shared revenue program.

Under LeMaheiu's proposal, all four of Wisconsin's income tax brackets would begin phasing down in 2023 until the state reaches a flat 3.25% income tax bracket for all earners in 2026. The shift would cost just shy of $5 billion over the first two years, according to LeMahieu's office.

In a co-sponsorship memo for the bill provided to the Wisconsin State Journal Friday, LeMahieu describes Wisconsin's current tax code as "uncompetitive and mediocre."

Evers has opposed a flat tax as one that would largely benefit the state's wealthiest residents. He has called for a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less.

"When we deliver tax relief, it should be targeted to the middle class to give working families a little breathing room — not to give big breaks to millionaires and billionaires who don't need the extra help to afford rising costs," Evers tweeted Friday. "That's just common sense."

Under Evers' proposal, individual filers would see a roughly $221 annual reduction in their income taxes, while the median-income family of four would see a $375 annual tax cut. Other components of the governor's plan include a repeal of the minimum markup, which would reduce the price of gas by about 30 cents per gallon, capping insulin copays at $35, and spending $100 million to create a caregiver tax credit for those caring for a family member.

While Republicans have enough votes in the state Senate and Assembly to send LeMahieu's measure to Evers' desk, the governor has the option of vetoing the measure. Evers' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The current budget, drafted by Republicans and signed by Evers in 2021, included more than $1 billion in income tax cuts.

A 3.25% flat income tax would essentially bring all tax filers below to the state's lowest tax bracket of 3.54%, which currently only applies to individuals earning less than $12,760 per year, or married filers earning less than about $17,000. Wisconsin's top tax bracket of 7.65% applies to those earning more than $280,000 for individuals and more than $374,600 for married filers.

Under LeMahieu's proposal, those in the lowest bracket would see their tax rate drop by about a quarter of a percentage point, while the tax rate for the state's most wealthy residents would be cut roughly in half. Such a shift would make Wisconsin more competitive with neighboring states.

"With remote work capabilities empowering families and small businesses to relocate with ease like never before, it is critically important Wisconsin have an individual income tax rate that is competitive with our neighbors," According to a co-sponsorship memo for the proposal. "At that new rate, only 11 states will have a top individual income tax rate lower than Wisconsin."

Michigan and Illinois have flat individual income taxes of 4.25% and 4.95%, respectively. Minnesota's top rate is 9.85% for individuals making more than $171,000 and married filers earning more than about $285,000, while Iowa's top tax bracket is 8.53% for individuals and married filers making more than $78,435.

Speaking with Wisconsin Public Radio earlier this month, Jason Stein, research director with the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum, said, generally speaking, shifting to a flat income tax rate would provide greater benefits to higher income residents.

"There are things that could make a flat tax more progressive or less progressive depending on how you structure it," he said. "But it's certainly fair to say in general, any kind of flat tax proposal that was passed would be less progressive than our current system and would probably deliver more benefits to people at the upper end of the income scale."

Stein also noted that a revenue neutral flat tax, or one that essentially balances out tax revenue with tax cuts, would be about 5.2%, which would translate into a tax increase for those earning in the state's lowest current brackets.

This story will be updated.

