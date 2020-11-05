Sen. Devin LeMahieu to be next Senate Majority Leader

Sen. Devin LeMahieu, R-Oosburg, has been selected take up the body's top-ranking Senate Majority Leader position next session.

LeMahieu's election by Senate Republicans on Thursday follows former leader Scott Fitzgerald's election to the 5th Congressional District on Tuesday. Fitzgerald has held the Majority Leader position since 2011.

“We have a difficult road ahead," LeMahieu, who is serving his second term in the Senate, said in a statement. "Over the next couple of weeks I will be sitting-down with all of the members of the caucus to discuss committee assignments and their priorities for the upcoming legislative session. We need a strong and unified team in order to accomplish what is best for Wisconsin."

LeMahieu is poised to lead the largest Republican caucus in 50 years, after the GOP came within one seat of securing a veto-proof majority Tuesday. As it stands, Republicans look to hold a 21-12 majority in the Senate next year. Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, will vacate his 13th Senate District seat, but the district has traditionally trended Republican.