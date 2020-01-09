Sen. Dave Hansen announces plans to retire at end of year

After nearly two decades in the Legislature, Sen. Dave Hansen, D-Green Bay, has announced he will not seek re-election when his current term concludes at the end of the year.

In a Thursday statement, Hansen, 72, said "as much as it has become a cliché in politics, I truly am retiring to spend more time with my family."

“As much as I’ve enjoyed my time in the State Senate, however, after what will be 40 years of public service I am looking forward to January 2021 and beginning a the next chapter in my life with Jane and my family," Hansen said.

Hansen was first elected to the Senate in 2000. He also survived a 2011 recall vote in what became a failed attempt by Democratic lawmakers to take majority of the Senate after Republican Gov Scott Walker's infamous Act 10, that stripped most public workers of their collective bargaining rights.

Over the years Hansen has held several leadership roles including Majority Leader, Assistant Majority Leader, Assistant Minority Leader and Joint Finance Vice Chair.

Hansen also served as a Brown County Board Supervisor from 1996 to 2002 and spent time as a teacher, coach and truck driver.