Republican Sen. Chris Kapenga said Wednesday he's "firmly in the yes column" when it comes to the state budget, securing a key vote for Senate Republicans as the chamber stands poised to take up the spending plan.
The Delafield Republican's comments came a day after the Assembly amended the two-year spending plan to include a provision that would allow Tesla to directly sell vehicles to consumers, bypassing dealers.
Already in the Senate, two Republicans have said they plan to vote against the budget as it was approved by the Joint Finance Committee. In order for it to pass and head to Gov. Tony Evers' desk, the remaining 17 GOP senators need to support it — assuming all Democrats oppose it.
An amendment allowing automaker Tesla to sell cars directly to consumers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday, was geared to win Kapenga's support for the budget — a point he refuted in comments to reporters Wednesday morning.
While he said the Tesla provision is “one of the budget things that I brought up” when speaking with leadership, he said he mentioned other measures as well but “didn’t draw the lines on anything.”
“The Tesla provision is not something that I think is material enough to get me there (to support the budget),” he said. “It was a combination of things. Again, look at all of the reforms that were put in.”
Kapenga also defended his support for the Tesla-related language, detailed his activities relating to electric vehicles and suggested individuals had fed the story to reporters in an "attempt to discredit myself" and kill the language in the budget.
He said his first interaction with Tesla dates back to summer 2017, when he pushed for a bill to allow the company to sell their electric vehicles in Wisconsin. A few months later, he said, he bought a Tesla vehicle and “stripped it down to the bare bones,” a process he said was so enjoyable that he has just completed his third vehicle.
Those cars, he said, are for his family to drive, and he said he’s “never sold a Tesla that I’ve rebuilt.”
Describing the activity as "a hobby," Kapenga said while he purchased a handful of vehicles to get the necessary parts, he sold off the remaining ones that he didn't need, the majority of which are batteries that he sells to those with solar interests, actions "completely outside of Tesla."
Kapenga has supported language to allow Tesla to bypass dealers previously, and he has a website for a business, called Integrity Motorsports of Eagle, that purportedly sells electric vehicle parts and rebuilds and sells salvaged Teslas.
But the site, Kapenga said, was something he and his daughter built together. He described it as “just a fun project that her and I worked on.”
“This is a total lie. It’s painted to make you feel bad,” he said, choking up. “Just remember as reporters that what you say not only impacts the senator but it impacts me as a dad, just like yourself, and as a husband.”
The amendment that cleared the Assembly on a 63-36 party-line vote would also add more state prosecutor positions, lower property taxes by funneling more money through the state's lottery tax credit and give $5 million more in transportation aid to towns.
GOP Sens. Dave Craig, of Big Bend, and Steve Nass, of Whitewater, have already pledged to oppose the budget as it was approved by the state’s budget committee.