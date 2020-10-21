Seller pulls out of tentative deal for men's homeless shelter site on Far East Side

Rhodes-Conway on Tuesday introduced to the City Council a resolution to increase the Community Development Division's 2020 capital budget by $3 million in borrowing, with $1.3 million for the purchase of the child care property and the rest for architectural and engineering services and holding costs. The resolution was to be considered by the Finance Committee on Oct. 26th and the council on Nov. 17. It would have required a 15-vote supermajority on the 20-member council.

Parisi had already recommended the county contribute another $3 million for the initiative, with the funding awaiting County Board approval of the 2021 budget.

The child care center property, identified after a six month search, was seen as attractive because it provided a building that could have been fairly quickly converted to use as an overnight shelter and a site large enough to accommodate permanent, purpose-build development offering a broader array of services, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi said.

The timing of the council's approval for funding, however, left a window for the property owner to entertain other offers.

"Together we have laid out a $6 million dollar commitment to this project, and we are focused on moving it forward as expeditiously as possible," Rhodes-Conway said.