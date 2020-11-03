 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Selections from the Cap Times' election coverage
top story

Selections from the Cap Times' election coverage

{{featured_button_text}}
Vote Your Future 101320 02-10132020222004

Art from Jenny Holzer's "Vote Your Future" installation showed up on billboards and a truck that toured Madison streets in mid-October.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

Election Day is here! To help you catch up on several months' worth of coverage, here is a selection of Cap Times stories about what's in play on the ballot, including the presidential election, Madison schools referendums and local legislative races.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON SCHOOLS REFERENDUMS

LOCAL LEGISLATIVE RACES

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics