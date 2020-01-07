Selection committee picks Trump as lone Republican for presidential primary, 14 Democratic candidates also chosen

Republicans on the bipartisan committee that selects candidates to appear on the 2020 presidential primary ballot are fully committed to President Donald Trump, while Democratic members selected 14 candidates vying to unseat the sitting president.
The decision to include only Trump among GOP candidates leaves out Republicans Joe Walsh, former Illinois Congressman, and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld.
Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt, who also was a member of the committee, said the party had not "seen the commitment" from campaigns for Weld or Walsh.
The Presidential Preference Selection Committee, which includes five Democratic and five Republican members, met Tuesday to pick candidates who will appear on the April 7 primary ballot. The committee is charged with selecting candidates whose candidacy “is generally advocated or recognized in the national news media throughout the United States.”
Any candidate not selected by the committee still can secure a spot on the ballot if they collect at least 8,000 signatures by Jan. 28.
Democratic candidates selected by the committee include Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Maryland Congressman John Delaney, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, investor and activist Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, spiritual leader and author Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
Democratic members of the preference committee in 2012 selected only President Barack Obama, who was then seeking his second term, as a candidate that year, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Walsh on Tuesday tweeted his displeasure with the committee's decision to leave him off the list.
"So yet another state in America wants to disenfranchise its voters," Walsh said in the tweet. "That would make 10 states in which Republican Party bosses have cancelled primaries. All to protect their King."