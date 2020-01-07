Selection committee picks Trump as lone Republican for presidential primary, 14 Democratic candidates also chosen

Republicans on the bipartisan committee that selects candidates to appear on the 2020 presidential primary ballot are fully committed to President Donald Trump, while Democratic members selected 14 candidates vying to unseat the sitting president.

The decision to include only Trump among GOP candidates leaves out Republicans Joe Walsh, former Illinois Congressman, and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld.

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt, who also was a member of the committee, said the party had not "seen the commitment" from campaigns for Weld or Walsh.

The Presidential Preference Selection Committee, which includes five Democratic and five Republican members, met Tuesday to pick candidates who will appear on the April 7 primary ballot. The committee is charged with selecting candidates whose candidacy “is generally advocated or recognized in the national news media throughout the United States.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Any candidate not selected by the committee still can secure a spot on the ballot if they collect at least 8,000 signatures by Jan. 28.